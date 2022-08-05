Two years ago, Tammara Gressley started the Payson High School Swim Club.
Now, Lori Thompson begins her second season as head coach of the club that starts with Monday’s first practice.
“We are excited for the upcoming season,” Thompson said.
The Longhorns start this this season in better shape than ever because Chaparral Pines Golf & Country Club management is allowing the team to practice in its private pool.
Finding a pool to practice in has been a big issue for the club in its previous two years of existence. They’ve been fortunate to have access to the Tonto Apache Indoor Pool the past two years.
The club will not host any home meets once again.
But they’ll practice at Chaparral Pines for now and compete elsewhere.
Thompson hopes more students come out for the team this season after only a few pioneers turned out to represent PHS in the pool the first two seasons. Swimmers of all experience levels are welcome.
They practice from 6:30-7:45 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, allowing kids to play another sport that practices after school, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9:30 a.m. on Fridays, since there is no school on Fridays.
Some potential members of the team, as well as others who are too young for the team this season, have been practicing and competing in meets over the summer.
“The Payson swim team has had a great summer,” Thompson said. “The group of 21 swimmers has been training hard and shown some great improvement.”
The first meet was June 30 at Camp Verde against swimmers from both Camp Verde and Sedona.
“For more than half of our swimmers, this was their first swim meet ever,” Thompson said. “All of the swimmers did very well. All swimmers received ribbons with many top finishes from the Payson swimmers.”
Among the competitors were: Darlene, Magnum and Titus Farrier, Lydia, Madeline and Natalie Mullahy, Vere and Paris Sopeland, Selah Spalding, Luke Utterback and Makenzie Woods.
They also competed in Camp Verde on July 21 and the 40th Verde Valley Invitational in Cottonwood on July 23.
Any PHS student interested in joining the club should contact Thompson at RimCountrySwim@gmail.com. For more information, visit FriendsOfRimCountrySwim.com.
