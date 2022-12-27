At home unless noted.
All PM unless noted.
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 9:28 am
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Girls Basketball
At Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic
Thursday, Dec. 29
Girls Basketball
At Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic
Friday, Dec. 30
Girls Basketball
At Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic
Wrestling
At Mile High Challenge
Saturday, Dec. 31
Wrestling
At Mile High Challenge
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Wrestling
PHS, Cool., Mog. at Show Low, 4
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Girls Basketball
Show Low, 6
Boys Basketball
Show Low, 7:30
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Wrestling
PHS, Lake Havasu at Coconino, 4
Friday, Jan. 13
Girls Basketball
Snowflake, 6
Boys Basketball
Snowflake, 7:30
Wrestling
At Winslow Doc Wright
Saturday, Jan. 14
Wrestling
At Winslow Doc Wright
Monday, Jan. 16
Girls Basketball
Globe, 6
Boys Basketball
Globe, 7:30
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Wrestling
San Tan Foothills, Snowflake, 4
Thursday, Jan. 19
Girls Basketball
At Blue Ridge, 6
Boys Basketball
At Blue Ridge, 7:30
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Girls Basketball
Winslow, 6
Boys Basketball
Winslow, 7:30
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Wrestling
PHS, Combs, Florence at Apache Junction, 4
Friday, Jan. 27
Girls Basketball
At Holbrook, 6
Boys Basketball
At Holbrook 7:30
Wrestling
Tim Van Horn Invitational
Saturday, Jan. 28
Girls Basketball
At Show Low, 6
Boys Basketball
At Show Low, 7:30
Wrestling
Tim Van Horn Invitational
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Girls Basketball
At Snowflake, 6
Boys Basketball
At Snowflake, 7:30
Friday, Feb. 3
Girls Basketball
Blue Ridge, 6
Boys Basketball
Blue Ridge, 7:30
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Girls Basketball
At Winslow, 6
Boys Basketball
At Winslow, 7:30
Thursday, Feb. 9
Girls Basketball
Holbrook, 6
Boys Basketball
Holbrook, 7:30
End of regular season
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
