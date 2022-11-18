Payson’s three varsity sports teams open the winter season on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Both the girls and boys basketball teams open at Chino Valley. The girls varsity game is at 6 and the boys varsity at 7:30 p.m. The Longhorns play at Phoenix Northwest Christian at 6 and 7:30 on Dec. 1 before tipping off the home schedule against Ironwood American Leadership Academy at 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. They then host Phoenix Bourgade Catholic at the same times on Dec. 5.

