Sal Sellis wrestles against Poston Butte’s Joshua Furman at 175 pounds on Feb. 2. The junior beat Furman by pin and looks to qualify for the state tournament for a second time in Saturday’s Div. 3 Section 2 Tournament at Poston Butte.
Payson’s three varsity sports teams open the winter season on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Both the girls and boys basketball teams open at Chino Valley. The girls varsity game is at 6 and the boys varsity at 7:30 p.m. The Longhorns play at Phoenix Northwest Christian at 6 and 7:30 on Dec. 1 before tipping off the home schedule against Ironwood American Leadership Academy at 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. They then host Phoenix Bourgade Catholic at the same times on Dec. 5.
The wrestling team opens at Florence against the Gophers and Poston Butte at 4 p.m. on Nov. 29. The Longhorns then participate in the Pat Kenney Tournament at Holbrook on Dec. 2-3 before opening the home schedule against Apache Junction at 4 p.m. on Dec. 7. Payson’s only other home dates are Jan. 18 against San Tan Foothills and Snowflake at 4 p.m. and the Tim Van Horn Invitational on Jan. 27-28.