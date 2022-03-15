When several Payson High School girls approached Desirae Huff about starting a beach volleyball team, she embraced the idea.
Huff took charge, making sure they took care of all the necessary prep work and took on the head coaching responsibility.
“Several girls asked what it would take for our school to have a beach volleyball team,” she said. “I am doing this because the girls wanted the opportunity.”
She also said beach volleyball offers many other benefits.
“It’s the fastest growing women’s sport in the history of the NCAA, which gives our athletes more possibilities for participating in college athletics and athletic scholarships,” she said.
They practice on the sand courts at Rumsey Park. Only one of their 13 matches are at home. Fountain Hills plays here at 4 p.m. on April 8.
“We only scheduled one home match because we did not have lines or the right nets at the time of scheduling,” Huff said. “I know the Fountain Hills coach well and he volunteered to come to our courts.”
Their only other game north of the Valley is a March 30 contest at Flagstaff Coconino. Flagstaff also has a beach volleyball team but the Eagles aren’t on this year’s schedule.
The Longhorns don’t play in a section like most schools, which are all in either Division 1 or 2. Payson is listed as a Division 2 independent team.
They have seven games remaining.
The Longhorns are 3-5. They opened with a 3-2 loss against host Gilbert Classical at Campo Verde High on Feb. 24, beat host Agua Fria 4-1 on Feb. 28, won at Rancho Solano Prep 3-2 on March 4, lost 3-2 to Gilbert American Leadership Academy at Bell Bank Park — Legacy Sports Complex on March 7 and lost 5-0 against Fountain Hills at Golden Eagle Park on March 9.
They went 1-2 in the Sandy Stampede, falling 3-2 in a rematch with Gilbert ALA, fell 5-0 to Fountain Hills before beating Amphitheater.
Growth spurt
“I don’t think I can sing the praises of my girls enough,” Huff said. “Every time we step on the sand they are a hungry team. They take every ounce of information I’m able to give them and apply it.
“I have been told time and time again by the refs and coaches that our girls do not appear to have only been playing beach for just one season. The growth they’ve shown in just six short weeks is incredible.”
Elk and other obstacles
She said the girls have been great dealing with a variety of obstacles.
“They’ve overcome adversity every game,” Huff said. “Sometimes it is the elements, and things we will encounter in the future, but it’s still new to us. We’ve faced everything from deep sand, wind, bullheads, to being chased off of Rumsey by elk, unfriendly crowds. I am blessed to be surrounded by the most amazing group of young ladies.”
They play at Indian School Park against Saguaro on March 23 and at Scottsdale Ranch Park and Tennis Center against Notre Dame Prep on March 24.
New courts coming
They expect to have more home games in coming years as they eye new courts.
“We are fortunate to have support from MHA and there will be new courts built within the (new Granite Dells) park,” Huff said. “We are hopeful to make their courts our home courts for the time being. We will be able to host more home matches next year.”
Junior power
The roster features seniors Emma MacNab and Emmy Whaley; juniors Whitney Roberson, Rylee Carnes, Gabby Driver, Robyn Wilson, Carsyn Morgan, Teagan Hiatt, NaLeah Rhoda, Kassidy Pirch and Megan Anderson; and sophomore Lizzy White.
Five Longhorns — MacNab, White, Driver, Anderson and Wilson also run track.
“Our schedules have aligned really well and it has gone smoothly,” Huff said. “I love that the girls are so involved and representing the school in multiple sports. I feel like we are blessed with incredible multisport athletes.”
Sport beneficial
Huff said the sport offers many positives for PHS student-athletes, including an opportunity to improve their mental toughness.
“An athlete on the court is involved in every play and cannot rely on the skill or aggression of their teammates,” Huff said. “They will have the opportunity to work through stress and problem solving when another team puts pressure on them. Athletes cannot be subbed out, and there are only two on the court at a time. Coaches are unable to provide immediate information during the time of play. While this provides a challenge, it gives the athlete the opportunity to be independent. This is different from indoor volleyball where players can be subbed often, and players do not touch the ball every play like they do in beach volleyball.”
Beach volleyball also helps the girls avoid burnout that can come from year-round indoor volleyball and allows girls who play soccer in the fall instead of volleyball to still play the game.
Huff also said beach volleyball helps increase strength and can help prevent injury.
“Beach volleyball is not as harsh on the bodies of athletes and players benefit from the increased quickness and verticals they will gain from playing in the sand,” she said.
“Also, indoor players benefit from improved defense and volleyball IQ since the sand increases the difficulty of movement. Players must read the ball earlier and faster.”