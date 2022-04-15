Payson’s Clifford Pirch continued his strong start to the Bassmaster Elite Series season this past weekend.
The former Payson High School standout athlete jumped up to third place in the Progressive Elite Series Angler of the Year Standings after a ninth-place finish in the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Chickamaugh Lake in Tennessee April 7-10.
It’s his second top 10 finish of the season and 12th in 108 career tournaments. He also finished eighth in the Harris Chain Of Lakes tournament in Florida on Feb. 17-20.
Pirch just missed a third top 10 finish in his four tournaments this year, placing 11th in the Santee Cooper Lakes in South Carolina in his last tournament on March 17-21.
His 338 season points leave him just five behind Brandon Palaniuk and 15 back of leader John Cox’s 353.
Pirch started slow in a rainy and cold tournament at Chickamaugh with a five-fish limit weighing 12 pounds 6 ounces on day one.
But he jumped up to 22nd place with a 19-12 weight on day two, which ranked seventh, for a total of 32 pounds 2 ounces to put himself in position for a run at the top 10 and a chance to fish on the final day.
He turned in the seventh-heaviest catch once again on day three (16-11), to move into 10th and secure the final spot for day four. His three-day 48-pound 13-ounce total was one ounce heavier than the 11th place angler.
Day four proved a big challenge, with only four anglers reaching the five-fish limit. Pirch caught three but ranked seventh for the day once again with 9 pounds 3 ounces thanks to the big fish of the day, a 5-pound lunker. The Fox Sports camera crew that follows the anglers captured that on video.
“It’s a monster,” Pirch said as he reeled it in.
He finished with a four-day weight of 58 pounds 0 ounces for 18 fish. His weight tied for eighth but he finished ninth because Jason Williamson’s weight came on just 17 fish as he managed to snag just two on the final day.
“Had a great time this week on Chickamauga,” Pirch posted on his Clifford Pirch Outdoors Facebook. “Blessed with a great first half of the season. Thanks to everyone for all the support, encouragement and prayers.”