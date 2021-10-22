The Longhorns travel to Winslow tonight with a winning football season still possible.
Despite a rough stretch of games to open 3A East Region play over the last three weeks, Payson still has plenty to play for.
They very likely need to win both games to have a chance to qualify for the 16-team 3A state playoffs. Payson is #18 in the 3A rankings after last week’s 61-8 loss at Show Low.
It wasn’t their best game, but they have a chance to bounce back and finish strong with wins tonight and at home against Blue Ridge on Oct. 29.
The Longhorns (4-4, 0-3 3A East) face #14 Winslow (4-3, 0-3) with a chance to move out of a fifth-place tie with the Bulldogs in the region, assuring Payson would finish fifth and Winslow sixth by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker if Winslow were to win the final game and Payson lose.
The Bulldogs are in a better position in the rankings than the Longhorns, but also can’t afford another loss as they look to finish strong and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Winslow is coming off a 55-0 loss at Snowflake last week.
Payson head coach Bryan Burke said the playoffs start tonight for the Longhorns.
“We control our own destiny,” he said. “If we win out I think we’re in. If we don’t, we’re out.”
The Longhorns have struggled to score points in the first three weeks of 3A East action, getting outscored 132-31. They competed in a 19-6 loss to #2 Round Valley but have been outscored 113-25 against Snowflake and Show Low the last two weeks.
Burke believes the Longhorns will be ready to play tonight.
“We’ve got to take care of business and execute on our end and get back to playing our brand of football,” the coach said.
The two teams didn’t play each other last year after the AIA moved Payson to the 3A Metro East Region for one season in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
It’s been Payson’s most competitive rivalry over the last six seasons, with the Longhorns winning three of the five games.
“This is a tough team we’re playing,” Burke said. “Winslow came to our passing league and big man competition every week (four weeks) over the summer. It was great competition every week with them and it went well. I think it’s going to be the energy you want in a region game. These games are always a one-score game the last few years.”
The teams didn’t play each other for six straight years following Payson’s 49-21 victory at Payson in 2008. The Longhorns won the last meeting in the series 28-21 at Winslow on Oct. 25, 2019, the third consecutive game in the series decided by seven points or fewer. Payson won 20-14 at Winslow in 2017 and Winslow prevailed 22-17 at Payson in 2018. Winslow won the 2015 game at Payson 27-16 and the Longhorns won 48-21 at Payson in 2016.