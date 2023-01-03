The 2022 calendar year in Payson High School sports featured some notable highlights.
As we begin 2023, let’s take a look at some of what happened with Longhorn athletic teams in 2022.
It’s really kind of strange to try to pick highlights from parts of two different school years, but that’s what we’re doing here.
So, we start at the beginning of the year with winter sports for the 2021-22 season, move to the spring sports that closed the 2021-22 school year, then close with the fall season highlights.
Here’s our take on the top stories of the year.
Boys basketball
Robert Mavis was voted 3A East Region Coach of the Year after guiding the Longhorns to their best region finish since 2008-09 and first winning season and first state tournament berth since 2011-12.
Payson finished 18-13 overall, finished #19 in the 3A rankings and upset #14 Show Low in the opening round of the 24-team state tournament before falling to #3 Camp Verde in the second round.
The first-round triumph was their first state tournament victory since they beat Sedona Red Rock in the first round of the 16-team 3A tournament in 2009 to reach the quarterfinals.
The coach of the year award was based on Payson’s 5-5 region record and their competitiveness in those losses. The Longhorns hadn’t been very competitive in going 2-38 in 3A East games in a four-year stretch from 2016-17 through 2019-20. Most of Payson’s region losses in the previous 12 seasons were blowouts.
Payson had gone 51-176-1 in the previous nine seasons, including 11-70 in region/section play.
Senior Jeremy Chavez earned first-team all-region accolades, junior Dexter Waterman made the second team and seniors Connor Hatch and Easton Redford were honorable mention. Chavez was honorable mention on the all-state team.
Girls basketball
Payson’s girls basketball team competed for a state tournament berth down to the final game this season.
The Longhorns finished 12-14 overall and 25th in the final 3A rankings, missing the 24-team 3A state tournament by one spot.
Three seniors led the way and all earned accolades on the All-3A East team.
Trinity Glasscock, Kayla Cline and Emmy Whaley all earned accolades on the All-3A East team. All three were three-year varsity letter-winners. Glasscock made the first team and Cline and Whaley were honorable mention. Payson finished 1-9 in region play.
Wrestlers qualify for state
Senior Travis Christianson followed up another strong football season by finishing fourth at 190 pounds in the Division 3 state wrestling tournament at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. He was the only one of five Longhorn state qualifiers to reach the medal stand.
Christianson finished second in the Div. 3 Section 2 tournament at Poston Butte. Senior Jacob Corbin Roberts (132), junior Sal Sellis (175) and junior Jimmy Johnson (215) all placed third in the section tournament and junior Caleb Osier (285) finished fourth.
Christianson, who won a state championship as a junior, won Payson’s Tim Van Horn Memorial Invitational. He became the first Longhorn since Dylan Kenney in 2019 to win the Tim Van Horn Award, which goes to the wrestler who demonstrates the qualities of perseverance, grit, a willingness to meet all challenges, and represents the values Van Horn passed on to everyone he met.
Christianson earned a scholarship to play football at Ottawa University in Surprise.
Hunter Stanfield wins state
Senior Hunter Stanfield followed up another strong season as a dominant defensive end in football by capping his PHS athletic career by winning the triple jump in the Division 3 state track championships at Mesa Community College on May 14.
He soared a career-best 45 feet 4 inches on his final attempt to win. His final effort easily surpassed his previous best jump of 42-10.
He also qualified for the state meet in the long jump and javelin his final two seasons. He chose to compete in the other two events as a junior at state.
Stanfield earned a scholarship to play football at Ottawa University alongside Christianson.
Isabella Spear led the girls track team, finishing third in the shot put at the state meet.
Beach Volleyball
Payson fielded its first varsity beach volleyball team with former PHS standout and former Longhorn star Desirae Huff serving as head coach.
The team had just one home game, hosting Fountain Hills in the sand courts at Rumsey Park.
Softball
A Payson softball team with just one senior and a new coaching staff led by Christina Burke, went 15-12 overall. The #13 Longhorns lost 6-1 to #20 Safford in a 3A state tournament play-in game at Payson.
Payson went 5-5 in finishing third in the 3A East Region. Winslow won and the Horns split two games with runner-up Snowflake.
The Longhorns went 5-2 to win one of the two bracket championships in the Gracie Lee Haught Classic they hosted.
Junior Bree Hall earned 3A All-State First Team honors. The power-hitting third baseman was also voted 3A East Offensive Player of the Year in voting for the all-region team. Junior Ivy Woolwine was honorable mention all-state.
Those two were among eight Longhorns earning recognition on the All-3A East team. Three players made the first team, three more made the second team and two were honorable mention.
Bree Hall, Woolwine and junior Chancie Deaton were voted to the first team by region coaches. Juniors Rayn Romero and Hailey Bramlet and sophomore Brinna Hall were selected to the second team. Senior Kaylee Boone and junior Lexi Lee were honorable mention.
Golf
Payson’s young golf team qualified for the state tournament for the fifth consecutive season and for the 15th time in the past 16 tournaments.
The Longhorns finished 11th after claiming a second straight Section 1 championship.
Juniors Levi Stonebrink and Joey Cailliau led the way all season. Levi Stonebrink (85-79—164) placed 32nd and Cailliau (84-83—167) 39th among 86 finishers to lead Payson in the Division 3 state tournament at Tucson National Catalina Course.
The Longhorns carded 348-342—690.
Also for Payson, junior Will Hubbard carded 89-88—177, junior Joseph Lamorie 91-92—183 and freshman Lincoln Stonebrink 90-94—184.
All five Longhorns contributed to the team score with the best four scores counting each round. Payson finished first among the three public schools in the tournament.
Baseball
It was a rare down year for the baseball team, but Dexter Waterman made the All-3A East Baseball First Team to lead six Longhorns earning some form of recognition. Jeremy Chavez, Caleb Marinelli and Jace O’Conner made the second team. Chance Hagler and Easton Redford were honorable mention.
Gridders make playoffs
The Longhorns (7-4) reached the 3A state football playoffs for the third time in four years.
Payson earned the #12 seed and battled host #5 Surprise Paradise Honors in a heartbreaking 26-24 first-round loss. The Longhorns trailed 14-0 before outscoring the host Panthers 24-12 the rest of the way to make it a thriller.
It was the most competitive playoff performance by the Longhorns since a 7-6 upset of #2 Snowflake as the #15 seed in the first round of the 2016 playoffs.
The Longhorns went 4-1 in placing second to Chandler Valley Christian in the 3A Metro East Region and nine Longhorns were voted to the all-region first team. Senior linebacker Daltin Stockon was region Defensive Player of the Year.
He was joined on the all-region first team by seniors Dexter Waterman, Wyatt Ashton, Gabriel Hilgendorf, Devonte Johnson, Jimmy Johnson and Caleb Marinelli and juniors Hunter Bowman and Robert Mcanerny.
Girls soccer
One of Payson’s best girls soccer seasons in more than a decade led to plenty of accolades for Longhorns in voting for the All-2A Central Team.
Three Longhorns — junior Chloe Hancock (D), sophomore Mylee Redford (G) and freshman Amylynn Utterback (F) — made the second team.
And seven Longhorns — Taylor Hogue (F), Ainsley Meredith (MF), Alondra Ramirez (MF), Hannah Sarnowski (F), Kenzie Sarnowski (D), Joy Utterback (D) and Julianna Vazquez (MF) — were honorable mention.
Payson finished 8-8-1 overall and 7-6 in ranking games. Payson’s last season with similar win totals came in 2012 when the Horns finished 7-9 overall and 6-6 in non-tournament ranking games.
The Longhorns went 3-2 in the 2A Central and finished third among the six teams. Flagstaff Northland Prep (5-0) won the region title and Chino Valley (4-1) finished second. Northland Prep went on to beat Chino Valley 2-0 in the state title game.
Boys soccer
The Longhorns’ #8 standing in the final rankings would have earned them a berth in the 2A boys soccer state tournament in past years. Just not this season as the four region champions earn automatic berths in the eight-team tournament and #9 St. Augustine claimed the eighth and final spot thanks to winning the 2A South.
But four Payson (8-7-1) players made the All-2A Central Boys Soccer Team in voting by region coaches.
Senior Braden Tenney and junior Ben Menghini both made the first team and juniors Aiden Meredith and Liam Spalding made the second team.
Six more Longhorns — seniors Juan Hernandez (MF) and Ismael Urquiza (MF); juniors Joey Clark (D) and Nemo Rodriguez (D); and freshmen Stone Booth (F) and Scout Lynch (MF) — were honorable mention.
Cross country home meet
Payson’s only home cross country meet was renamed the Chuck Hardt Invitational and helped kick-start the season for Winnie Paine and McKenzie Ball, who both ran their way to the state meet. The two paced the Longhorn girls all season, with Ball leading the way in every race until Paine placed 17th in the region meet and Ball 20th. Paine also led the duo at state.
Swim club
The Payson Swim Club completed its third season with only four swimmers practicing and just two competing in meets.
But second-year head coach Lori Thompson keeps showing up at early-morning and night practices teaching the swimmers who show up at Chaparral Pines pool from August-mid October then to Tonto Apache pool for the final couple of weeks of the season.
Freshman Mackenzie Wood, 14, set several school records this fall. She also competed on the school’s cross country team.
Junior Ericka Escobedo is the other Longhorn who competed for the club team.
Volleyball
Senior Robyn Wilson made the All-3A East Volleyball First Team in voting by coaches. Classmate Rylee Carnes made the second team. Seniors Chancie Deaton and Whitney Roberson were honorable mention.
The Longhorns finished 14-21 overall and fifth in the region with a 2-8 record.