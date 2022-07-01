Ron Fischer watches his tee shot at Payson Golf Club during Payson Men’s Golf Association play on June 8. Fischer was on the winning team in day two of the PMGA’s annual two-day tournament at Elephant Rock on June 22-23.
Twenty Payson Men’s Golf Association members competed in the annual two-day tournament/money game at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams on June 22-23.
Teams switched up each day and were ranked by overall winnings, including the scores for each team six holes and team total, as well as “greenies.”
On day one, Paul Christianson, Danny Zertuche, Russ Thornell and Steve Thompson won with 200 points. Lou Manganiello, Art Sipple, Jim Kennedy and Chuck Dodd finished second with 110 points and Jessie Smith, Mike McKee, Tony Robles and Chip Yeomans third with 100.
Also, Terry Lindsey, Ian Capper, Alex Armenta and Marty Letterman placed fourth with 80 points and Tim Ernst, Ron Fischer, Al Chittenden and Mike Valentiner fifth with 30.
Zertuche finished first in the individual low net competition on day one with 70.
Manganiello won the day two individual low net tournament with 74.
He also teamed with Chittenden, Fischer and Yeomans to win the day two team tournament with 316 points.
Smith, Robles, Zertuche and Letterman finished second with 186 points, followed by the foursome of Ernst, Kennedy, McKee and Thompson (110), the team of Christianson, Armenta, Capper and Valentiner (82) and the team of Lindsey, Thornell, Sipple and Dodd (20).