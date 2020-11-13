Lou Manganiello shot 62 to win the A Flight as the Payson Men’s Golf Association closed its season with a Low Net Throw Away One Score Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Nov. 4. Dave Herbert (66) finished second and Russ Thornell (67) third.
Art Sipple (64) won the B Flight over runner-up Alex Armenta (65) and Jim Livingston (66), who finished third.
George Spatz (57) won the C Flight ahead of Chuck Carrier (58) and Jack Greenshield (62).
Armenta had the longest putt, finding the cup from 26 feet 10 inches on No. 18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Herbert on both No. 2 (17 feet 2 inches) and No. 14 (5-11), Tim Ernst (No. 5, 1-1½), Dennis Schwebs (No. 8, 8-11) and Spatz (No. 17, 7-1).