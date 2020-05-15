Porter Flake stands out as a student-athlete.
He’s a top athlete on the track, basketball court and football field and sports a 4.0 grade point average.
He’s a finalist for the Arizona Interscholastic Association 1A-3A Senior Male Scholar Athlete of the Year. They’ll reveal the winner during the virtual AIA Champions Gala set to stream at AZPreps365.com at 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s free to watch.
But you must dig a little deeper to find out why he’s one of only four finalists.
Coaches love him, partly because he doesn’t take seasons off to specialize in one sport. Small schools like Payson need students to take part in multiple sports because they often struggle to fill rosters. That’s especially true for the top athletes and leaders.
Flake is both.
And he’s a great teammate and the perfect ambassador for Payson High because he understands where sports ranks in the grand scheme of things. He doesn’t see opponents as enemies.
Maybe that’s why he usually hangs around after the game or meet to mingle with friends and families on the other sides of the field or court.
“A couple of times students from the other school actually made posters supporting Payson High School’s number 32,” said his father, Scott.
“Though he is fiercely competitive, he plays with sportsmanship and has respect for his rivals. He generally regards his athletic opponents, not as enemies, but as friends meeting to play a game. I would guess this character trait probably helped him get to this point.”
Flake is one of 54 PHS spring student-athletes recognized on Sports360AZ All-Academic Sports Teams.
He’s one of 38 PHS honorees on the Division 3 All-Academic Track Team. He’s one of 14 Longhorns making the First Team, reserved for those with a 4.0 GPA or higher.
Nine PHS softball players and seven baseball players earned recognition.
Players were selected based on nominations by athletic directors, coaches, parents and players based on performance in the classroom.
The 2020 Sports360AZ All-Academic Spring Team is the largest group of nominees we’ve received in the eight-year history of the award. This year’s spring team nearly quadrupled last year’s total. The 2020 All-Academic Track team is the largest individual team they’ve had in eight years.