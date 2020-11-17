The Longhorns faced a familiar foe in their quest to keep their volleyball season going.
No. 15 Payson (10-7) went up against No. 2 Snowflake for the third time this season in a first round game in the 16-team 3A state tournament at Tempe Marcos de Niza on Saturday afternoon.
The Lobos (17-1) swept two 3A East games from the Longhorns in going 10-0 to claim their fourth consecutive region championship.
Snowflake didn’t lose a set in three meetings with the Longhorns this season. The Lobos won both 3A East contests 3-0.
And it was more of the same in round three as Snowflake won 25-11, 25-12, 25-14.
The Lobos then advanced to Saturday’s semifinal round with a 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 win over No. 7 Gilbert Christian.
Head coach Shelli Creighton said her players can hold their heads high after battling through the uncertainty the COVID-19 virus caused to finish third in the 3A East and win a play-in game against Phoenix Bourgade Catholic to qualify for the state tournament once again.
“These girls have heart, they have passion, they have grit, they have drive, they are family,” Creighton wrote in a Facebook post. “That’s what really matters and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Senior power
Eight seniors helped the Longhorns reach the state tournament once again this year.
That group includes: Kylee Carnes, Alex Hagan, Aspen Harrison, Hope Jones, Autumn Lynch, Shelby McNeeley, Kyler Smith and Mayzee Taylor.
Elusive quarterfinals
Payson reached the 16-team state tournament for the third consecutive season and the 12th time in the past 16 years. But the Longhorns have struggled to get past the first round.
They’ve gone 3-9 in their last 12 round-of-16 games, reaching the quarterfinals just three times in last 16 years — 2008, 2010 and 2016.
Payson hasn’t reached the semifinals in that time.
The final four
The 3A season closes this Saturday at Marcos de Niza. The Lobos face No. 3 Chandler Valley Christian at 1 p.m. following the 11 a.m. game between No. 1 Phoenix Northwest Christian plays No. 4 Thatcher. The final is at 4.
In the opening round, Northwest Christian beat No. 16 Tucson Sabino 3-0, Valley Christian beat No. 14 Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 3-0, Thatcher beat No. 13 Tucson Tanque Verde 3-0, No. 5 Chandler Arizona College Prep beat No. 12 Parker 3-0, No. 11 Lakeside Blue Ridge won by forfeit over No. 6 Gilbert North American Leadership Academy, Gilbert Christian beat No. 10 Yuma Catholic 3-0 and No. 9 Tucson Empire beat No. 8 Fountain Hills 3-1.