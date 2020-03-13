Raci Miranda keeps baffling batters.
And the Longhorns keep winning softball games.
Miranda followed up a perfect game five days earlier with a no-hitter as the Longhorns beat visiting Phoenix Northwest Christian 6-0 on Tuesday afternoon to improve to 3-0 in the non-tournament games that count in the rankings and 6-2 overall.
Miranda pushed her string of hitless innings to 12. She was perfect in a 27-0 five-inning win at Scottsdale Coronado on March 5.
She allowed only an unearned run or would have shutout Camp Verde, as well, on March 4. Miranda has allowed just four hits and one unearned run with 39 strikeouts and three walks in 19 regular-season innings.
Bree Hall and Julia Sisson both had two hits and two RBIs and Abby Kiekintveld also delivered a pair of hits, including a double to pace a nine-hit attack. Ivy Woolwine doubled and drove in a run.
“Solid game on all fronts,” said Payson coach Curtis Johnson. “Another great outing by Raci and we had no errors. And we had strong hitting by the team.”
Gracie postponed by rain
Rain and a wet forecast washed out this weekend’s annual 24-team Gracie Lee Haught Classic set for Thursday-Saturday in Payson.
Organizers are hoping to reschedule it as a one-day tournament on April 18.