NOTE: Tuesday's home game against Phoenix Northwest Christian has been rescheduled for 3 p.m.
Raci Miranda pitched a five-inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts and Payson pounded out 19 hits in a 27-0 rout of host Scottsdale Coronado on Thursday.
Chanci Landress was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and five RBIs, Kaylee Boone 4-for-4 with two RBIs, Chancie Deaton 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Rebekah Rice 3-for-5 and Bree Hall singled and drove in three.
The Longhorns (5-2 overall, 2-0 regular season) host Phoenix Northwest Christian at 3 p.m. today (originally scheduled for 5:45 but moved up) with the 24-team Gracie Lee Haught Classic set for Thursday-Saturday in Payson, weather permitting.