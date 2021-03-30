The Rim Country Middle School eighth grade boys basketball team enjoyed a strong season, going 3-1 to earn the #2 seed for the White Mountain League Tournament.
They beat Joseph City, Blue Ridge and Winslow in the regular season and lost to Mogollon.
And the Longhorns beat Winslow 42-33 in the first round at RCMS. Show Low, the #3 seed, beat RCMS at RCMS in the semifinals to earn a berth in the championship game against #1 Snowflake.
The RCMS seventh grade boys went 4-0 in the regular season, beating Joseph City, Blue Ridge, Mogollon and Winslow. There are no playoffs for the seventh graders.
Photos from RCMS’s 8th grade boys playoff win over Winslow.