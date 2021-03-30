The Rim Country Middle School eighth grade boys basketball team enjoyed a strong season, going 3-1 to earn the #2 seed for the White Mountain League Tournament.

They beat Joseph City, Blue Ridge and Winslow in the regular season and lost to Mogollon.

And the Longhorns beat Winslow 42-33 in the first round at RCMS. Show Low, the #3 seed, beat RCMS at RCMS in the semifinals to earn a berth in the championship game against #1 Snowflake.

The RCMS seventh grade boys went 4-0 in the regular season, beating Joseph City, Blue Ridge, Mogollon and Winslow. There are no playoffs for the seventh graders.

Photos from RCMS’s 8th grade boys playoff win over Winslow.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

