Judging by the strong start for the Rim Country Middle School football teams, the future for Payson High School football appears to be strong.
It’s a small sample size, but both squads opened the season with convincing victories last week. The eighth-grade team beat Winslow 28-8 at home on Aug. 21 and the seventh-grade Longhorns won 24-0 at Winslow on Aug. 22.
Both teams host Kayenta in a rare doubleheader on the Payson High varsity field on Saturday. The seventh-graders play at 11 a.m. followed by the eighth-grade game at 1 p.m.
It’s the only Saturday date on the seven-game schedule. All other home games for both teams are at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the high school varsity field and away games at 4 p.m. on Thursdays.
Every week except this one, one of the teams plays at home. This week is different because of the long bus trip for Kayenta. Payson’s two teams made that trip up north last year.
Saturday marks the only time this season that RCMS teams will play against teams not in the White Mountain League.
This year’s eighth-grade team features most of the players from a team that went 6-1 as seventh-graders last season.
Boys who competed in the fifth-sixth grade level of Payson Youth Football fill most of the seventh-grade roster.
David Blalock, Joe McKune, Warren Parton and Duane Hubbard split the coaching duties between both RCMS teams.
The eighth-grade roster includes: Dekade Bauman, Hunter Bowman, Prestin Bowman, Darrell Claiborne, Payton Cross, Aidan Dillon, Wyatt Fulton, Dillon Gressley, Levi Herrera, Joey Johnson, Xavier Kendall, Cutter Landress, Daiton LeBlanc, Sergio Madrid, Robby McAnerny, Fisher Pelto, Christian Ramirez, Kelton Taylor and Cody Turner.
The seventh-grade team includes: Austin Axlund, Braidon Blanco, Wyatt Burdette, Dylan Carranza, Nathen English, Payton Garr, Anthony Gurrola, Mason Herrera, Kurtis Kelton, Trey LeBlanc, Keenan Lozano, Brian Machin, Noah McDermott, Bradley Mendoza, Jeremy Nash, Diesel Santana, Cain Shaw, Buster Taylor, Kaden White, Logan Wolf.