Payson’s struggles in the 3A East continued with a 53-24 girls basketball loss to visiting Show Low on Thursday.
Trinity Glasscock led the Longhorns with nine points but it wasn’t enough as Payson fell to 0-4 in the region this season.
The Horns’ losing streak in the 3A East grew to 24 games dating back to the final game of the 2018-19 season.
Mikenzie Kulish led all scorers with 18 points to lead for the No. 16 (Jan. 21) Cougars, who improved to 1-1 in the 3A East. Show Low went on to win a non-region game at Chinle on Saturday and improve to 14-6 overall, 5-5 in ranking games.
Camp Verde 43, Payson 41
Camp Verde beat Payson 43-41 in a non-region game at Payson on Friday.
D’Ana Aranzamendi scored 12 points to lead a trio of Cowboys in double figures. Mckenna Martin and Addy Herrera added 10 points apiece.
The No. 23 (Jan. 21 ranking) Longhorns dropped to 10-9 overall and 6-6 in ranking games.
Final two home gamesThe Longhorns close the first half of their 3A East schedule at home against No. 4 (Jan. 21) Winslow (12-5 overall, 8-1 ranking games, 2-0 3A East) at 6 p.m. today.
They play four of their final five region games on the road, starting Jan. 28 at a Holbrook (14-9-1 overall, 7-1 ranking games, 1-1 3A East) team that was ranked No. 1 on Friday before losing to Winslow 58-37 on Friday.
Payson closes the home season at home against No. 21 (Jan. 21) Blue Ridge (7-11 overall, 5-4 ranking games, 1-2 3A East) on Jan. 31.