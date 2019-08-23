Sunny skies helped the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee attract big crowds to Payson Event Center for the 136th Annual World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo on Aug. 15-17.
Fans watched some of the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls in the southwest, including some from right here in Rim Country.
Payson’s T.J. Brown teamed with Michael Calmelat to finish fourth in team roping with a 6.0-second performance that netted them $872 apiece. Brown was the heeler and Calmelat the header.
Also, Payson’s Monty James earned $248 for finishing sixth in tie-down calf roping in 13.1 seconds.
And area youngsters also performed well in the mutton bustin’ and steer riding events.
Among the visiting competitors, Seth Hall won $1,190 in tie-down roping and team roping to win the all-around cowboy award.
Pedro Egurrola and Trevor Nowlin won the team roping in 5.4 seconds to earn $1,806 apiece.
The next highest payout ($1,438) went to Shad Mayfield for winning the tie-down roping in 8.2 seconds.
Christina Gould earned $1,172 for winning the barrel racing in 17.75 seconds.
Wyatt Nez won the bull riding average with 89.5 points for one ride on the Salt River Rodeo Company’s Rocky Road. He took $1,564 for winning the second round and $860 for finishing first in average.
Landon Mecham won both the first and second rounds of saddle bronc riding to win the average with 149 points. He scored 79 points on Mighty Mouse to claim $525 and 70 points on Brown Bottle Flu to win $525.
Tyke Kipp won the steer wrestling in 4.2 seconds to take home $1,418.
Tray Chambliss III won the bareback riding average and $494 with 156 points. He took first with 82.5 points in the first round on Lady Assassin for $494 and second in the second round with 73.5 points for $371.
The total payoff was $41,270.
For complete results, visit https://www.prorodeo.com/prorodeo/rodeo/rodeo-results/2019-rodeo-results/full-rodeo-results?rodeo=5938.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com