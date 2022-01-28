Holbrook needed overtime to survive a huge challenge at Payson on Jan. 10.
Tonight, the Longhorns look to avenge that heartbreaking 59-54 boys basketball loss when they travel for a rematch with the No. 5 Roadrunners.
Payson competed in all five 3A East games in its first run through the region, going 2-3 with three tough losses. The Horns hope to beat at least two of the teams they lost to in the first round to move up from their No. 25 ranking and earn a berth in the 24-team 3A state tournament.
Payson (5-8 ranking games) enters the game with some momentum thanks to Tuesday's 67-38 win over visiting Winslow.
The Longhorns have plenty of opportunities to move up in the rankings and secure a tournament berth over the final five games. The Roadrunners are locked in a three-way tie for first in the 3A East with Snowflake and Show Low. All are 3-1 in the region and all narrowly escaped victorious in tight battles with Payson.
The Longhorns have reason to be optimistic. In addition to giving the Roadrunners one of their stiffest tests of the season, they also battled both Snowflake (58-53 loss on Jan. 18) and Show Low (70-67 loss on Jan. 20) for 32 minutes.
In the win over Winslow, Dexter Waterman scored 15 points to lead four Longhorns in double figures as Payson improved to 2-3 in the 3A East midway through its 10-game region schedule.
Payson wraps up the home schedule against No. 26 Blue Ridge (8-3 ranking games, 1-3 3A East) at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in a rematch of the Longhorns’ 55-50 win in Lakeside on Jan. 14. Payson’s seven seniors will be recognized before tipoff.
The Horns close the season with games at No. 9 Snowflake on Feb. 4, No. 20 Show Low (8-4 ranking games) on Feb. 8 and Winslow on Feb. 11.
In the win over No. 35 Winslow, Waterman scored 12 points in the first half, including 10 in the second quarter.
Anderson Hatch added 12 points and Connor Hatch and Easton Redford 11 points each. Redford sank three of Payson’s seven three-point baskets. Jeremy Chavez chipped in nine points.
Payson led 45-18 at halftime.
Four Bulldogs scored eight points as Winslow fell to 0-3 in the 3A East.