Pat Neilson learned the perils of scheduling an outdoor event in Payson during the monsoon season.
The Queen Creek Flat Track Racing promoter brought his race to Payson Event Center for two days of racing on Aug. 3 and 4. The race attracted 136 entrants eager to race the oval dirt track inside the arena.
But heavy rains put a damper on things Saturday night and led to Neilson scrapping plans for a big tourist trophy (TT) race outside the arena on Sunday. Tourist trophy refers to any dirt-track motorcycle race in which there are both right- and left-hand turns, as well as jumps.
“There were 86 entrants on Saturday and 50 on Sunday,” he said. “If it hadn’t been for the rain, we would have had more on Sunday than we had on Saturday. I expected to have more than 100 on Sunday because we were going to have a TT race, where we have a jump and at least one right-hand turn, instead of just lefts like in the arena.
“There’s an area we could put the TT track together and we don’t get a chance to do that often and a lot of people want to race on a TT. The rain washed it out so we ran two short track races inside the arena.
“Mother Nature spoiled things but the racers were pretty resilient and stuck around and got it done.”
This was the third time Neilson brought the event to Payson. The other two times it was part of the Northern Gila County Fair. And it’ll be back with the fair again next month.
“I’m a glutton for punishment,” Neilson joked. “I just think the TT race would be so cool that it would be worth it.”
He said Payson offers a break from the extreme heat that attracts riders from the Valley.
“I thought we’d get interest because of the weather change from the Valley,” he said.
Despite the rain, Neilson said they ran between 56-66 heats ranging from six to eight laps during the two-day event.
Riders as young as 5 and as old as 74 participated in races based on the riders’ age and the size and type of the motorcycle. Most riders were from the Valley, but Neilson estimates 10-15 wereRim Country residents.
Results were not available. For more information on Queen Creek Flat Track Racing, visit qcflattrack.com.
