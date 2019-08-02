Robyn Wilson finished shooting, packed up her bow and arrows and headed out to eat with her family.
The Rim Country Middle School eighth grader heard the news a couple of hours later while dining at a Nashville, Tenn. pizza place.
She was a world champion.
“It felt good when I found out, but I didn’t make a super big deal about it,” she said. “I just smiled. But my parents made a big deal about it.”
Wilson finished first among 283 middle school girls in the IBO 3-D Championship at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) World Championships in Nashville on July 26-27.
Her score of 293 out of a possible 300 ranked her fourth among 750 girls overall, which includes all high school girls through 12th grade. She shot 23 tens.
She also finished third in the NASP Championship, which involves shooting at a target.
“I didn’t really expect to do that well because I was mainly focusing on target since I don’t have any 3-D targets to practice on at home,” Wilson said. “I was excited to finish first in such a big tournament.”
Wilson shot 294 with 24 tens in finishing third among 469 middle school girls and seventh among 1,255 girls overall in the NASP Championship.
Wilson qualified for the Nashville tournament based on her strong performance in the Salt Lake City Western Nationals in April.
She also qualified for the tournament a year ago, but didn’t go.
“I barely placed in the Western Nationals and I didn’t feel I was ready,” she said. “I felt I needed more experience, more practice.”
She wasn’t the only RCMS student in the elite competition featuring more than 2,500 of the nation’s best young archers.
Wilson and RCMS seventh-grader Brooklyn Klein were among more than 450 middle school girls in the event. Pine Strawberry Elementary student Paige Stadler also competed.
Stadler finished 17th among 168 seventh-graders, 51st among 469 middle school girls and 119th among 1,255 girls overall with a 283 score that included 16 tens in the NASP Championship. She also placed 25th among 109 seventh graders, 65th among 283 middle school girls and 155th among 750 girls overall in the IDO 3-D Championship with a 271 score that included 13 tens.
Klein ranked 40th among 109 seventhgrade girls, 102nd among 283 middle school girls and 268th among 750 girls overall in the IDO 3-D Championship with a score of 263, which included eight tens.
Klein narrowly missed qualifying for Nashville in Salt Lake City, so she needed to place among the top 10 seventh-graders in the NASP Open in Nashville on July 25, to advance.
She finished first in the IBO 3-D Open among 18 seventh-graders and 45 middle school girls and third among 94 girls overall with a personal-best 279 score that included 16 tens.
In the NASP Open, Klein scored 276 with 16 tens to place ninth among 65 seventh-grade girls, 15th among 149 middle school girls and 38th among 384 girls overall.
Wilson and Klein practiced together almost every day after shooting together in Salt Lake City. Their fathers, Rich Wilson and Joe Klein, are their coaches.
“They each had separate goals for the Championships,” said Joe Klein. “For Brooklyn, it was to shoot her way into the overall championships at the open championships. And for Robyn, it was to win the overall championships. They each accomplished their goals and look forward to continuing to represent the Longhorns and the State of Arizona year after year at the championships.”
Brooklyn Klein said she’s thankful to have such a great friend and archer to practice next to because Wilson pushes her to improve.
Wilson said practicing with Klein gets her accustomed to the tournament format.
“It helps to get me in the mindset to shoot with a partner, so it kind of gets you used to a tournament atmosphere,” Wilson said. “But it’s also fun to shoot with someone else. We have a lot of fun and talk and it’s more of a relaxed atmosphere.”
She didn’t feel as relaxed in Nashville.
“I was really nervous, especially with target, because every arrow counts when you’re shooting,” Wilson said. “It messes with your head a little bit thinking ‘I need to shoot this score.’ You can see the scores you need to beat to get first. My parents didn’t show me the website with all the scores until after I shot. But you kind of need to know what area you need to shoot in to take first.”
For the 3-D competition, archers get five shots at each of the six 3-D animal targets — antelope, bear, big horn sheep, coyote, deer and turkey.
People took note of Robyn Wilson’s strong showing in the tournament.
“She became somewhat of a celebrity at the tournament,” said Joe Klein. “By the time it was over, people were asking, ‘Where is she from?”
Contact the reporter at