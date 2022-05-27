Stetson Lewis of Tularosa, N.M. finds himself at the mercy of Salt River Rodeo Company bull Pistol Whip as he sails through the air on May 20. He and the other competitors didn’t last the required eight seconds on the first night, but Brandon McCassie turned in the only qualifying ride the next night to finish first. See more photos on the Roundup Sports Facebook.
Stetson Lewis of Tularosa, N.M. finds himself at the mercy of Salt River Rodeo Company bull Pistol Whip as he sails through the air on May 20. He and the other competitors didn’t last the required eight seconds on the first night, but Brandon McCassie turned in the only qualifying ride the next night to finish first. See more photos on the Roundup Sports Facebook.
The first of Payson’s two annual professional rodeos provided spectators with plenty of entertainment at Payson Event Center on May 20-21.
Fierce wind gusts earlier in the day died down before Friday’s performance and the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo benefited from pleasant weather for the two-day run as talented cowboys and cowgirls put on a show.
Seth Hall won $1,072 in tie-down and team roping to claim the all-around cowboy crown. He needed just 8.8 seconds to win the tie-down roping and $1,072.
Evan Betony scored 83 points on Salt River Rodeo’s Thin Lizzy to win $602 and the bareback riding event over three others who turned in scoring rides.
Chance West took home $692 thanks to a 77-point ride on Whiskey River to beat out three others who turned in qualifying rides.
But the Salt River Rodeo Company rough stock ruled the weekend in bull riding with Brandon McCassie’s 82-point ride on Saturday Night Fever the only one to last the required eight seconds. He took home $987.
The top performers in seven events took home part of the $26,140 total payoff.
Trisyn Kalawai’a and Trey Robertson tied for first in steer wrestling, winning $954 each for their 5.0-second takedowns.
Brayden Parker and Dustin Searcy won the team roping in 5.1 seconds to claim $1,404 each.
Leia Pluemer won the barrel racing and $897 in 17.91 seconds, just ahead of Halle DeWitt who crossed the line in 17.93 to finish second and win $780.