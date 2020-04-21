Ron Fischer scored 41 points to win the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association’s Stableford Format Tournament at Payson Golf Club on April 15.
Twenty-seven golfers participated in the event.
In Stableford scoring, the higher your point total the better. Double bogeys are worth no points, bogeys one point, pars two points, birdies three points, eagles four points and double eagles five points.
Lou Mangiello finished second, Jesse Smith third and Nolan Dove fourth. All scored 35 points with tiebreakers determining the placements.
Art Sipple (39) won the B Flight ahead of Dennis Schwebs (36), George Spatz (33) and Gary Vaplon (32).
Larry Smith sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 10 feet 9 inches on No. 9.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Jesse Smith (No. 2, 20 feet 8 inches), Brett Howard (No. 5, 3-3), Mike Anderson (No. 8, 7-0), Fischer (No. 14, 18-6) and Mike Valentiner (No. 17, 3-1).
