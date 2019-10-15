Ron Fischer shot 61.4 to win the A Flight crown in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Individual Low Net Red & White Tournament at Payson Golf Course on Oct. 9.
Golfers played from the white tees on the front nine and from the red tees on the back nine.
Bob Parkinson (63.5) finished second and Dennis Schwebs (64.4) third.
Al Chittenden (60) won the B Flight ahead of runner-up John Calderwood (65.9) and Tony Robles (66.2), who placed third.
Richard Harding recorded the long putt, finding the cup from 9 feet 7 inches on the ninth hole.
Closest-to-pin winners included: Ken Althoff (No. 5, 27 feet 2½ inches). Tim Hughes (No. 8, 10-6½), Chittenden (No. 14, 13-11) and Schwebs (No. 17, 4-11).