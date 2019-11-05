Ron Fischer fired a 66.3 to win the A Flight in the Payson Men’s Golf Association Individual Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Course on Oct. 23.
Terry Lindsey (68.2) finished second and Jim Kennedy (68.6) third.
Gary Campbell (62) won the B Flight, with Richard Harding (68.5) placing second and Jim Livingstone (69) third.
Ed Bossert sank the longest putt, finding the cup from 4 feet 3 inches on No. 9.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Bossert (No. 13 feet 5¼ inches), Lindsey (No. 5, 15-7½), Campbell (No. 8, 11-3½), Fischer (No. 14, 9-7) and Chuck Carrier (No. 17, 4-3).