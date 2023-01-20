Round Valley’s Ana Arreola sinks a three-point field goal against St. Johns at the Round Valley Dome as Ellie Otto of St. Johns applies defense as Round Valley’s Brenli Haws (24) looks to go for the rebound against St. Johns’ Ellie Heap (21).
The Round Valley Elks hosted the St. Johns Redskins on Jan. 11 in the dome for the first of the two season matchups for the teams.
Both programs had a sprinkling of games in December along with a few tournament opportunities. Those days are past and now both programs face a gauntlet of games in January, for example the Redskins have 12 non-tournament games scheduled, while the Elks have 14 games scheduled.
The Redskins brought an early season ranking of fifth in 2A to face the lower-ranked Elks.
St Johns has faced the challenge of retooling the lineup with the graduation and move of other starters from last year.
Early in the season at the Round Ball tournament the team was still trying to find their legs and place on the court. A few short weeks later coach Ray Davis and crew have the Redskins in line to make another push toward the playoffs.
The Elks are led by first year head coach Shane Slade who is looking to have the girls program make a further push into the playoffs.
Both teams used a variety of defensive looks from man to man, full-court pressure, to a zone as they looked to balance the offense of the other team.
It was a close game all night. The teams were tied at halftime 26-26 and Round Valley led by three after three quarters. The Elks took a six-point lead in the fourth quarter with under three minutes to go and the Redskins would battle back to cut the lead to one after Ellie Otto, of St. Johns, hit three free throws with 1:23 left. On the ensuing possession, Ana Arreola would answer with a three-point basket putting the Elks back up by four with 1:10 to play. St. Johns’ Kayme Smith sank a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to two, 48-46.
Arreola hit two free throws to expand the RV lead to 50-46 with less than a minute to play and Macie Soderquist added a free throw to cap a 51-46 Elks’ victory.
Davis has guided St. Johns to a successful program over the last several years. In general terms, the Redskins have given the Elks a hard time on the court. Coming into this game St. Johns had gone 6-2 against Round Valley the last three seasons. This game may not hurt the Redskins as much as it could help the Elks. RV needed a win and positive region play to move up and put itself in a position for postseason play.