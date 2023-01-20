BKG SJ at RV by Scott Madrid

Round Valley’s Ana Arreola sinks a three-point field goal against St. Johns at the Round Valley Dome as Ellie Otto of St. Johns applies defense as Round Valley’s Brenli Haws (24) looks to go for the rebound against St. Johns’ Ellie Heap (21).

 Scott Madrid

The Round Valley Elks hosted the St. Johns Redskins on Jan. 11 in the dome for the first of the two season matchups for the teams.

Both programs had a sprinkling of games in December along with a few tournament opportunities. Those days are past and now both programs face a gauntlet of games in January, for example the Redskins have 12 non-tournament games scheduled, while the Elks have 14 games scheduled.

