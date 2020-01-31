Defending 2A state champion Round Valley will play in the 3A East region in football beginning this fall.
The Elks lost their appeal to the Arizona Interscholastic Executive Board on Jan. 21.
The AIA is using a school’s success over the past three seasons to determine placement in football the following year, with 50% of that formula based on the previous season. Round Valley has reached the 2A title game three of the last four seasons.
The Elks replace a Holbrook team in the 3A East that has struggled mightily in 3A football. The Roadrunners move to the 2A Little Colorado region with Alchesay, Many Farms, St. Johns and Sanders Valley.
The AIA’s Football Reclassification Committee made the changes. Round Valley was one of 18 schools appealing its move. Only five won — Kingman Academy (placed in 3A, appealed to 2A), Empire (placed in 5A, appealed to 3A, approved to 4A), Notre Dame (placed in 6A, appealed to 5A), Coronado (placed in 2A, appealed to 3A) and Tuba City (placed in 2A, appealed to 3A).
The FRC also moved longtime 2A power Thatcher up to 3A. Thatcher won three consecutive 2A state titles before losing in the 2A semifinals this season. Thatcher owns nine 2A titles.
And the teams that played for this year’s 3A state championship are both moving up to 4A. Queen Creek American Leadership Academy beat Benjamin Franklin for the crown and both will play in 4A next season. Ben Franklin lost its appeal to remain in 3A.
QCALA also won the 3A title in 2016, becoming the first charter school in state history to win a football state championship.
The FRC also is moving Phoenix Northwest Christian from 3A up to 4A. NWC lost its appeal to remain in 3A. The Crusaders have remained a power in their few years in 3A after plenty of success in 2A. They won the 3A crown in 2018 and also won the Division 5 title in 2012 and the 2A title in 2010.
So, the schools that have claimed the last four 3A state championships will be playing in another conference next season. Queen Creek Casteel, which won the 3A championship in 2017, moved up to 5A this season.
And Phoenix Christian is also moving up from 2A to 3A based on an FRC decision. Phoenix Christian lost to Round Valley in the 2A championship game. Phoenix Christian lost its appeal to remain in 2A.
Switching Holbrook for Round Valley makes the 3A East a much stronger region. Teams that have waltzed past Holbrook year after year will now face another big test on an annual basis with no pushovers.
Holbrook has gone 0-18 in the 3A East the past four seasons and most of those games were lopsided scores. Holbrook only played three region games in 2018, canceling two games.
Cortez, Dysart and Eastmark are all moving from 4A down to 3A. Eastmark is a new school and will field its first varsity team next fall. That school was initially to be a 4A school but the FRC is moving it down to ensure it competes in 3A in all sports.