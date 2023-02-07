Just perfect.
Round Valley closed out an unbeaten 2A North boys basketball campaign with a 67-53 win at St. Johns on January 31 and a pair of wins in the region tournament it hosted on Feb. 3-4.
The Elks earned the #1 seed for the region tournament by finishing 12-0 in a dozen region regular season contests. They went on to beat Hopi 60-22 on Friday and Pinon 52-31 on Saturday in the tournament championship game. Pinon and RV both earned automatic berths into at least the play-in round of the 24-team state tournament.
Round Valley finished 14-0 against region competition. None of those triumphs meant more to the Elks than the two victories over the rival Redskins.
RV won the first meeting between the teams 50-30 on its home court on January 11 and completed the season sweep over the Redskins, who finished second with an 8-4 region mark entering the region tournament. St. Johns went 2-1 in the region tournament, beating Greyhills Academy 95-27 on Thursday, losing to Pinon 66-63 on Friday and beating Hoping 58-57 on Saturday to finish third.
The final regular season game between the Elks and Redskins featured a large crowd in a hot St. Johns gym. The student sections for both schools showed up in force and from the opening tip it felt like a game of years past.
The Elks’ Cason Williams sank a three-point basket to open the scoring. D’Angelo Spencer answered with a trey of his own for the Skins. But the visitors led 11-6 after one quarter.
Sophomores Dane Avila and Ethan Skousen came off the bench to help the Redskins ratchet up the defensive pressure in the second quarter, which forced turnovers and led to SJ points. But RV led by 11 points at halftime.
SJ kept battling and Jordan Winters stole the ball and threw down a two-handed dunk late in the third quarter that generated a roar from the St. Johns student section.
However, the Elks carried a 17-point lead, 54-37, into the final quarter.
RV’s hot shooting cooled off in the fourth quarter as the Redskins used a full-court press that led to numerous RV turnovers. SJ cut the deficit to seven points with about two minutes remaining but ran out of time. The Elks took advantage of the Redskins’ need to foul to get the ball back by sinking several free throws to cement the victory.
St. Johns honored seniors Jordan Winters, Asher Raban, Jay Wahl, D’Angelo Spencer and Henry Thompson before the game.
The 2A state tournament starts with play-in games featuring the Nos. 9-24 seeds at the high seed on Friday, Feb. 10. Round Valley was #16 in Friday's rankings. St. Johns was #28.
