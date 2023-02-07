BKB RV-SJ Brody Zeigler Jordan Winters

Round Valley's Brody Zeigler puts up a shot against St. Johns' Jordan Winters during the Elks' win at St. Johns on January 31.

 Scott Madrid

Just perfect.

Round Valley closed out an unbeaten 2A North boys basketball campaign with a 67-53 win at St. Johns on January 31 and a pair of wins in the region tournament it hosted on Feb. 3-4.

