Every week, John Renwiewicki wakes from his Olympic dream on the Payson High School track.
Once a week.
There he is, running around the track.
And running.
And running.
Well, it’s not literally a dream.
It’s a dream in the figurative sense.
And those are the best kind.
He runs through a land of possibility and fairy tales where dedication and determination, hard work and a lot of talent can lead to glorious moments.
And once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
The Scottsdale resident and 2019 Arizona State University graduate is training for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 10,000 meters this June in Eugene, Ore.
He arrived at a cabin in Happy Jack at 7,000 feet elevation on March 1 and is in the middle of altitude training. He spends most of his time around Happy Jack, but he drives to Payson once a week to run on the track.
At 5,000 feet, Payson fits the altitude criteria. But it’s got more going for it than that.
“I love Payson because it’s so quiet, honestly,” Renwiewicki said. “I don’t like talking to a lot of people, like when the track’s busy. I mean, it’s such a great place to train. The air is so fresh, the people are so nice.”
He said most people he knows train in Flagstaff with regular trips to Sedona.
“Sedona is closer for Flagstaff,” he said. “I just happened to be in Happy Jack, so it’s more conducive for me to come here to do my workouts.”
He qualified for the trials in the 10,000 with his 17th place ranking at the end of last season. The top 24 qualify for the U.S. Championships. He finished fifth in 2019 PAC-12 Championships.
He has visions of a higher finish as he runs as an individual this spring.
“I’d like to run a lot quicker this track season to kind of solidify my spot,” he said. “Last year was my first year in the 10,000 meters, so I think I have such a high ceiling in that event.”
Injuries kept him from reaching his potential running for the Sun Devils.
“In my college career I was injured for four years of the five years,” he said. “Last year I was finally able to put together a full healthy year that showed I have a lot of jumps to continue to make. So I’m definitely not done. I’m kind of pursuing how far I can take this sport. So that’s what I’m doing in the foreseeable future.”
Renwiewicki ran track for his father, Rob, at Scottsdale Arcadia High before graduating in 2014 and moving on to ASU. He hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a distance coach. Rob Renwiewicki coached Arcardia for 31 years before moving to Scottsdale Chaparral in 2016-17.
He completed his fifth year of athletic eligibility at ASU last year and finished his masters program in sports law and business early so he could focus on training now.
He’s also serving as an assistant coach for ASU head cross country and track distance coach Cory Leslie in Tempe.
Renwiewicki said he’s in better position this year to run at his best because he hasn’t participated in as many competitions and his body has had a chance to rest and recover. He had a busy season a year ago that included competing in the Pac-12 Championship, a U.S. Championship qualifying meet in Portland in June and the U.S. Championships in Des Moines, Iowa in late July.
“Last year I finished 17th, which is pretty bad for me,” he said. “But it’s tricky because it was such a long season. I started racing indoor in early February all the way up until late July because last year they pushed the U.S. Championship meet so late and I just kind of ran out of gas towards the end of the season.
“But this year I didn’t race cross country and only raced once indoors. I’ve just been training and won’t really open up for my main event until the Mt. SAC Relays in another month.”
He added altitude training to his routine for the past three years.
“Last year, I was able to get up for a couple of short stints before the U.S. Championships,” he said. “But this is the first time where I’ve been able to, since I’m done with school, to be able to come up kind of in the middle of the year and do a stint in March. So it’s been nice. It fits in well the training cycle that I’m in right now.”
The distance runner is pacing himself for what’s just over the horizon.
“I am really excited to finish this altitude stint, continue to get strong and be patient with that process and go down and run a faster 10K (to finish) my track season,” he said.
