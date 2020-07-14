Ruth Ann Scott infected others with her love of running.
The former standout collegiate runner taught her Payson Junior High School physical education students the benefits of running starting in the 1970s by inspiring several of them to join her on distance runs.
That laid the groundwork for future success for the Payson High School girls track team. Several of her former PJH PE students played key roles as the Longhorns claimed the 2A state championship in 1982. It was the first girls team state championship in school history. Scott was an assistant coach on that team.
Scott, 78, crossed the finish line of her personal marathon on July 6 when the Mesa resident died of complications from pneumonia at Gilbert Mercy Hospital, according to a Facebook post from her son, Brodie Scott.
Hans Schoenborn served as the head coach of the 1982 team. He coached the field events and Scott the running events. The team was inducted into the Payson High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Nov. 2, 2019. She attended the ceremony and talked about the talented and dedicated athletes on that team.
“They did exactly what I expected them to do,” she said. “With the talent that was handed to me, if they didn’t win a state championship it was on the coaches.”
But she built the foundation for that team’s success as the junior high’s gym teacher. And she kept mentoring them to do things they wouldn’t have dreamed of before they met her.
“She encouraged me to run a full marathon when I was a freshman in high school,” said Carolyn Hock Fruth. “Monica Savage, Ruth Ann and I trained together and ran in that marathon.”
Fruth said Scott opened up a new world for her and her classmates and teammates.
“She was such a great mentor,” Fruth said. “She played such an important role in my life. She laid the foundation for my future.”
Fruth still runs regularly. That first marathon with Scott was the first of six she’s competed in. She’s taken part in both the Boston and New York City marathons. She’s also competed in multiple Arizona Iron Man triathlons.
Fruth missed last year’s Hall of Fame induction because she was competing in a half-marathon at Joshua Tree, Calif.
“I would consider myself addicted (to running),” she said. “It’s my passion. I’m just so thankful she introduced it to me. It’s such a big part of my life. She planted that seed.”
Scott took over as the PHS girls track head coach for several years after Schoenborn stepped down and coached all events without an assistant.
“We agreed he would coach the field events and I would coach the running events,” she said in an interview about the 1982 team at the time of the HOF induction.
The Longhorns scored most of the points in that championship meet in running events.
In an interview with the Roundup on the night of the HOF ceremony, Schoenborn said Scott deserves credit for her role in building a championship team.
“When I first began coaching here, we had only five ladies out there,” he said of his first season as coach in 1979. “Then we went to 15 the next year. Then with Mrs. Scott, we had 20 to 30 girls come out.”
Marie Ralston played a huge role in the 1982 championship, winning the 100 meters, placing fourth in the 200 and running on the winning 4x100 relay.
“We had great coaches,” Ralston said after the HOF induction. “Ruth Ann Scott started with us in junior high. She was a distance runner and she built the program. And we had Mr. S who kept us laughing all the time. We had a true team. We had a lot of camaraderie and we had fun.”
Former PHS coach and Roundup sports editor Max Foster has fond memories of Scott.
“She was a tremendous lady and teacher, very dedicated,” Foster said. “She was a devoted long-distance runner and coaxed several local girls to follow her.
Her son, Brodie, rushed for about 2,000 yards on the 1987 PHS football team that won the A West championship, according to Foster, who was a coach for the team.
“She was a great parent, always supportive of the kids and coaching staff,” Foster said.
Hall of Fame coach Dan Reid, the former PHS boys track coach, said there was no secret to success for Scott.
“Ruth Ann loved coaching,” Reid said. “She knew how to train and train effectively. She was old school. She had a little saying she would repeat: ‘Don’t be upset about the results you didn’t get, from the work you didn’t do.’ She believed in hard work when hard work wasn’t a bad thing and her athletes responded to her training regiments.”