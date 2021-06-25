Ryan Scherling is expected to take over as Payson High School athletic director/coordinator beginning in July.
Scherling will relocate from Colorado to take over for Rich Ormand, who spent the last five years as PHS AD before announcing he was stepping down at the end of the 2020-21 school year to become a physical education teacher at the school, allowing him to be more involved in the extracurricular activities of his children.
“We were very lucky to hire Ryan Scherling,” wrote PHS Principal Jeff Simon in an email to the Roundup seeking comment on the hire.
He praised the job Ormand did in the role.
“We are happy for Rich with his choice in moving away from the athletic coordinator position, to gain valuate time back with his family,” Simon wrote. “There aren’t too many people out there that really know the commitment an athletic director/coordinator has to put into the position from contracted for 10 months of the year, but working for 12, or working 13-hour days on game days week after week, as well as all of the administrative duties, it is taxing on one person. As a former AD myself, it takes a personal toll and even a greater strain on the family. We are happy for Rich and the time he has gained back and happy that he will still be with us.”