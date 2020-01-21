A nine-minute scoring drought in a 32-minute high school basketball game is hard to overcome.
And that certainly was the case for Payson’s boys basketball team in a 69-37 loss to No. 7 Snowflake on Tuesday night at Wilson Dome.
The Longhorns played well early, jumping out to a 6-2 lead and matching the Lobos (7-2, 2-0 3A East) basket-for-basket in a game knotted at 11-11 late in the first quarter.
However, the visitors went on a 20-0 run to take a commanding 31-11 lead with 2:01 left in the first half.
Colton Justice’s basket with 11.7 left in the half accounted for Payson’s only points in the second quarter, ending a long dry spell that helped Snowflake outscore the home team 18-2 in the period to carry a 33-13 into the break.
Hunter Lee scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Longhorns. Nine Longhorns scored but nobody else managed more than five points.
Porter Flake came up with five steals to go with five points. Trevor Flores dished out five assists. Will Howell blocked three shots.
Payson (0-9, 0-3 3A East) welcomes No 12 Show Low to town at 7:30 tonight.