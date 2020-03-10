UPDATE: Today's game against Scottsdale Christian has been postponed because of the weather.
Payson’s veteran baseball team has already faced a series of challenges in the first two weeks of the young season.
And things don’t get easier as defending 2A state champion Scottsdale Christian pays the Longhorns a visit at 5 p.m. today (the game has been postponed with no makeup date announced).
The Eagles, who are coached by former major leaguer Tim Salmon, fly into the contest with a 4-0 record.
Senior Ronan Kopp, the 2019 Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year and ASU commit, is 5-for-10 with a pair of home runs and five RBIs in four games.
He’s also 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts and two walks allowed in 4 innings on the mound. He’s allowed just one hit in two appearances, a four-inning start against and a perfect three-strikeout inning against Blue Ridge.
Payson is 2-3 after opening the regular season with a 5-4 loss to Camp Verde at home on March 4. The Cowboys outhit the Longhorns 6-4 and took advantage of 10 walks. River Phillips drilled a home run and drove in two for the Horns.
Payson’s game at Chino Valley on Thursday was suspended because of darkness with the score tied 5-5 after seven innings.