It’s all on the line as Payson hosts the Division 3 Section 4 wrestling tournament in Wilson Dome on Saturday.
The top four wrestlers at each weight qualify for the state tournament on Feb. 14-15 at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.
Section 4 features 13 schools: Payson, Blue Ridge, Bradshaw Mountain, Chino Valley, Coconino, Flagstaff, Kingman, Lee Williams, Mingus, Mohave, Prescott, Show Low and Snowflake.
Wrestling begins at 11 a.m. There is no scheduled time for the third-place or championship matches, which will be held as soon as possible to allow teams with long drives to leave as early as possible. They will have four third-place matches going at once prior to the championship matches, which take place under the spotlight.
The Longhorns hope to push as many through to state tournament berths as possible after sending just three wrestlers on to state each of the past two seasons. They produced six state qualifiers in 2017.
It won’t be easy in what Mito Mendivil calls the “toughest section in the state,” but the first-year head coach has a goal of nine qualifiers.
All three of last year’s qualifiers return to make another bid to advance.
Senior Ely Keeney (39-14) hopes to qualify for state for a third straight year. He faces a big challenge in a stacked 126-pound weight class as he looks to return to state after placing second in the section and sixth in the state tournament as a sophomore. He placed fourth at 126 in last year’s section tournament and missed the medal stand at state.
Among the top challengers in his weight are Show Low senior Conner Schweigert, who finished second in last year’s state tournament; Snowflake’s Crew Perkins, who placed fifth in the state as a junior; and Coconino freshman Cooper French (43-7). Keeney is 0-4 this season against French but has improved each match and may be ready to break through against him if he gets the chance.
However, it’s possible Coconino’s Pedro Billups (41-3) will bump up from 120 to wrestle at 126 and French at 132. Billups, who beat Keeney in a dual in Payson on Jan. 29, is the defending state champ at 106.
Junior Soto Sellis (17-3) is going for his second state tournament appearance after placing fourth at 195 in last year’s section tournament and finishing fifth in the state tournament. He was Payson’s lone state medalist last year.
Sellis remains at 195, where Safford senior Robert White is a strong challenger after placing second in the state at 170 as a junior. Chino Valley’s Keller Rock beat him for the state title and is back for his final year, likely remaining at 170 where he is 51-1 this season.
Sophomore Travis Christianson (40-10 at 182) finished second in last year’s section tournament at 182 and didn’t make the podium at state. He could run into Chino Valley sophomore Dakota McMains (43-8) at some point Saturday.
Other Longhorns enjoying strong seasons include: seniors Rayden Roszko (30-12) at 152 and Aidan Stockman (28-10) at 152 or 160. Teams can only have one wrestler at each weight.
Admission for the section tournament is $12 for an adult pass, $10 for seniors and military personnel and $5 for students. Children 5-and-under are admitted free.