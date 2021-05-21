Tucson Sabino players celebrated as the Longhorns watched from across the infield at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium on the campus of the University of Arizona on Monday afternoon.
Some wiped away tears as their bid to claim the first state championship in Payson softball history ended one win short.
Again.
The Longhorns lost in the state championship game three consecutive years from 2014-16.
They hadn’t been that deep in the tournament since until winning 20 of 24 games this season and qualifying for the state tournament for the 11th consecutive season (2020 tournament canceled).
But the third-seeded Longhorns lost 4-1 to the No. 1 Sabercats, who finished 20-1 and with their second consecutive crown.
Head coach Curtis Johnson felt this team had a shot at claiming the title.
“It was as good a chance as any year for us to do it and just fell short,” Johnson said.
He said the opponents seem to keep getting more formidable.
“You look across at that team and every one of those girls play year-round travel ball and a lot of them on the same team,” he said. “And we’re playing some of the best travel teams in high school.”
It was a nice long playoff run after the Longhorns bowed out in the first round in their three previous tournaments (2017-19).
The coach said it’s frustrating to see the Longhorns finish second again.
The Longhorns stampeded into this year’s 3A softball state tournament riding the dominant pitching of Raci Miranda and the bat of Bree Hall.
The sophomore first baseman did all she could to power the Longhorns to the championship.
She capped a spectacular postseason in which she batted .615 (8 for 13) with seven RBIs by going 2-for-3 with a double and a home run to account for Payson’s lone run.
Unfortunately for the Longhorns, the bases were empty every time the clean-up hitter stepped to the plate in the final.
She ripped a 2-2 pitch off the center field wall for a leadoff double in the second then crushed the first she saw in the fourth 220 feet over the center field fence for a one-out solo home run.
Hall said she made adjustments that paid off in the final.
“She was pitching me outside,” Hall said. “I’ve struggled with outside (pitches) this entire season. But I’m glad that I finally figured it out.”
She’ll be back next year along with the six other sophomores, two juniors and her freshman sister Brinna Hall. This experience should help the Longhorns prepare for another tournament run in 2022.
But they’ll have to do it without Miranda and fellow seniors Missy Chiccino and Rebekah Rice.
Miranda, who’ll continue her career at Cal State Fullerton, closed her high school career by limiting the Sabercats to eight hits and striking out 10.
Chiccino drew a pair of walks against Sabino and Rice singled. Hailey Bramlet delivered two hits and Kaylee Boone also singled.
Payson stranded seven baserunners as Sabino junior Riley Nielson escaped every threat other than Hall’s homer. She struck out 10 Longhorns.
“She was just hitting location and keeping us guessing,” Johnson said. “I would have liked to have seen a little bit more discipline at the plate but they’re still young kids and this is a hard setting sometimes to stay calm and do what you gotta do.”
The coach was impressed with the way his team performed this season.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the girls,” Johnson said. “They fought hard. It was a phenomenal season, one that will go in the record books.”
Miranda is one of the best pitchers in school history and certainly belongs on a big stage like the Longhorns played on in the final.
And Hall showed she may the kind of bat that would play well at the D-I college level. She certainly has demonstrated her ability to hit the ball out of the park and drive in runs.
She’ll get two more years with the Longhorns to try and power Payson to the elusive state title.
The Longhorns return six starters who played in the state final next season.
“The future looks good and we’ve got a really strong freshman class coming up, so, we’ll be fine,” Johnson said.
But they’ll miss Miranda in the circle.
“It does go in cycles,” Johnson said of dominant pitchers. “We’re very fortunate to have that. That’s why we keep getting to this dance although we can’t finish it.”
They’ll try to change that next year.