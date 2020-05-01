Senior night didn’t go as expected for Payson High’s nine senior baseball players on Monday.
If things had gone as hoped, an announcer would have introduced them one by one as they lined up with their families on the third base foul line in front of cheering fans before the 3A East showdown with Blue Ridge.
Instead, they stood six feet apart. There were no fans. No opposing team. And their families stayed a safe distance away.
There’s reason to believe the team, had they been able to play, would have celebrated a third 3A East championship and their fourth consecutive season winning or at least tying for the region crown under coach Brian Young.
There are nine reasons this could have happened — the nine seniors.
These players helped establish the Longhorns as the Beast of the 3A East. They won the region title outright in both 2017 and 2019. They tied for the best record in the 3A East in 2018 with Holbrook and Show Low. They split two games with both those teams. Holbrook won the three-way tiebreaker based on a sweep of Show Low that gave the Roadrunners a 3-1 record in those four games. A region in another state may have awarded all three teams a title share.
But the Longhorns entered this season as the clear powerhouse in the 3A East and one of the top programs in the state. And the senior-dominated lineup made this year’s team the favorite to win another region crown and compete for its first state championship.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic that closed schools and canceled the season just as it was getting started sabotaged all that.
So the players and their families gathered in the parking lot beyond right field Monday, keeping the recommended six-foot distance.
The lights on the baseball, softball and football fields go on for 20 minutes every weeknight through May 15 to honor the school’s seniors. Football coach Bryan Burke suggested turning on the football fields after learning another school district had adopted the practice. Colin White, Payson’s softball JV head coach, varsity assistant and varsity football offensive coordinator, figured why not include the baseball and softball fields?
The families hung photo collages of their kids on the outside of the fence.
Young and his assistant coaches were there, looking on from the dark parking lot.
It wasn’t what he wanted for these players.
But it was better than nothing.
It was the best they could do.
It was a senior night in the shadows.