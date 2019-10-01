Hayden Gibson knew it was coming.
The victory that eluded Payson’s boys soccer team all season finally happened as the Longhorns won 5-1 at Flagstaff Basis on Thursday.
It came one day after Payson fell to 0-6 to start the season with a 2-1 loss to visiting St. Johns at Ramsey Park on Sept. 25.
Gibson scored the only goal for the Longhorns in that game. It was a rematch of an overtime loss for Payson in St. Johns.
Wednesday’s defeat represented the fourth one-goal loss in the first six games for the Longhorns.
“We just have a really young team this year,” said Gibson, a left midfielder/forward. “We’re playing great. We’ve gone into overtime in most of our games. We’ve just got to build our team stronger because we’ve got a lot of young kids.”
Indeed.
Gibson is one of just three upperclassmen on the team. The others are fellow seniors Dalton Harold and Owen Pipen. All are in their fourth year on the team.
“My guys are doing what they can,” Gibson said. “We’re going to win, eventually. We’re just keeping a good mindset, keeping it cool with positive criticism.”
Harold, a defensive back, said the Longhorns are doing what they can to challenge opponents.
“It’s hard for us to score,” he said. “We don’t have a key striker or anybody that’s really dominant up in the forward position, but we work with what we’ve got. We play good defense and have a good strong middle.”
He said they just keep working every day.
“Our goal is to get a few wins under our belt and just do the best week can, work hard and that way the young kids can grow.”
Pipin, a left defender, said he can take the losses because of what he’s seeing from his teammates.
“I’m not as frustrated as I thought I would be and that’s because of how many people put in so much effort in their game,” he said. “I know they’re trying.
“It’s just like my coach says, ‘When you put in 110 percent, there’s nothing to be upset about with a loss.’”
Pipin sees this season as a building block to future success.
“I know that when I’m gone and there are juniors and seniors here, they’re definitely going to state and they are just always going to give 110 percent,” he said. “I’m more than proud of this team. They have become a close family to me, all of my brothers here. And it’s incredible to already see the growth they’ve had, especially with some having so little experience.”
The Longhorns are halfway through the season. They have seven games remaining. Payson plays at 2A East rival Snowflake on Wednesday before taking on Eagar Round Valley at 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 to kick off a string of five consecutive home games.
