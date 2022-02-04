Strong contributions from juniors like Dexter Waterman, Jack O’Grady and Caleb Marinelli and sophomore Anderson Hatch have certainly been huge in Payson’s boys basketball success this season.
But the turnaround wouldn’t have happened without the presence of the seniors. And the Longhorns recognized their seven seniors before the game.
That group includes Jeremy Chavez, Easton Redford, Connor Hatch, Gary Bingham, Kellen Mills, Jonah Clifton and Chance Hagler.
Robert Mavis talked about each of them.
Chavez is a 6-foot-3 forward who contributes in multiple statistical categories, scoring in bunches, grabbing lots of rebounds and blocking shots and stealing the ball. The coach calls him the team leader.
“I really don’t know what to say about this kid,” Mavis said. “He has turned it up a notch from last year. He just has a nose for the ball. He’s like a ball magnet. He’s just an all around good basketball player.”
While Chavez is the “leader,” Redford serves as captain of the ship.
“Easton’s my all-around leader,” Mavis said. “If I need something done he just takes it upon himself to get everybody rolling. He’s the off-court leader every team needs.”
The point guard is one of those invaluable student-athletes at small schools who play multiple sports (soccer, basketball and baseball).
“I really like seeing that because it builds diversity and they learn something different from each coach,” Mavis said.
Connor Hatch is the team’s first man off the bench – the sixth man.
“When I need energy; when I need something done like rebounds or a stop, I’ll throw him out there,” Mavis said. “He wasn’t shooting the ball at the beginning of the year and I told him, ‘If you don’t want to shoot the ball, you’re going to be sitting next to me eating popcorn.’ He said, ‘I can shoot the ball.’
“So he’s been shooting the ball and that opens up Jeremy and Gary to go get the rebounds.”
At 6-4, Bingham is the tallest player on the team and he both blocks and alters a lot of shots and grabs lots of rebounds.
“He brings a lot of leadership,” Mavis said. “He provides a lot of clogging in the middle. He can be a force.”
Hagler is a 5-10 guard who returned to the sport after an injury sidelined him a year ago.
“He’s a hard kid to defend because he’s a left-handed shooter,” Mavis said. “He showed a lot of promise in the Wickenburg tournament. He scored like 15 points in one game and eight in another. The whole offense basically ran through him.”
Mills is a 5-10 shooting guard who played for Mavis last year on the JV team.
“He was one of the guys who would go out and play real aggressive — that junior leader on the JV squad that showed a lot of heart and character,” Mavis said. “He has the ability to jump above the rim.”
Clifton is a 5-5 guard who also played for Mavis on the JV as a junior.
“He’s a pesky defender,” Mavis said. “When I want a stopper, I would normally put him in. You tell him ‘I need you to go stop this guy,’ and he’ll do everything he can to stop that kid.
“He can play. He’s that kid that will run through a brick wall for you. He’s a go-getter with a lot of energy.”