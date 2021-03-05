Payson High recognized its two senior wrestlers before the final home dual of the season on Tuesday, March 2.
Troy Daniels and Soto Sellis posed for photos with their parents.
Then the action started on the mat.
And it didn’t take long for it to end as Payson won 60-6.
Blue Ridge brought only three wrestlers for the dual.
So, only three matches took place.
Daniels returned from missing four duals after suffering a concussion in a match against Gilbert American Leadership Academy on February 19. He was just cleared to return to practice on Monday, March 1. He battled into the third period before Braden Brimhall pinned him in 5 minutes and 30 seconds.
Sellis bumped up to 285 pounds from 220 in order to get a match against Blue Ridge’s Ronan Palmer and it didn’t bother him as he remained unbeaten (13-0) with a 54-second pin. It’s his team-leading ninth pin.
Ayden Ormand pinned Logan Brimhall in 1:03 at 152.
Hunter Bramlet (106), Jacob Roberts (132), Toby Gressley (138), Adrian Zeferino (160), Nick Dimbat (170), Travis Christianson (182), Sal Sellis (195) and Jimmy Johnson (220) won by forfeit.
Christianson also improved to 13-0 with a forfeit victory. He has seven pins.
The Longhorns close the regular season at Snowflake at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5.
Payson then prepares for the Div. 3 Section 2 Tournament it hosts on Saturday, March 13. The top four at each weight there qualify for the state tournament on Thursday, March 18 at Poston Butte High.