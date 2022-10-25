“It feels like a dream,” Jimmy Johnson said.
But the Payson High senior was wide awake as he made the biggest play of his career to help lead Payson to a thrilling 24-14 football win over rival Fountain Hills on Friday night.
The offensive and defensive lineman had never scored a touchdown before blocking a 41-yard field goal attempt that would have tied the game and sent it to overtime and racing 69 yards for a touchdown to seal the victory with 13.4 seconds remaining.
“I didn’t plan on blocking it,” Johnson said. “I played with passion and I went in there and did my job and I just happened to be there, blocked it, scooped it up and returned it. I’m never gonna forget that.”
He’s not the fastest player on the team, but nobody plays with more heart than Johnson.
“I felt really slow,” he said of his long return. “I thought somebody was gonna jump on me, so I just kept going and gave it my all. This feels unreal.”
Like a dream.
But it was real and sent a large home crowd home happy.
It was just one of several big plays made by some of the 16 seniors recognized with their families on the field before the final home game of their careers.
Veteran leadership proved crucial once again as it has throughout a 6-3 campaign that has the Longhorns poised to reach the state playoffs for the third time in four years.
Payson scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes of a wild fourth quarter to improve to 3-1 in the region and hand the Falcons (3-1) their first 3A Metro East setback.
It’s just the latest in a growing list of late-game heroics for these seniors, several of whom played key roles in Payson scoring touchdowns in the final minute of the last two games last season to pull out victories that earned the Horns a playoff berth.
They scored in the final minute again in the season opener at Blue Ridge to beat the rival Yellow Jackets and rallied from a 13-0 deficit to beat 4A Cottonwood Mingus with a touchdown in the final four minutes.
They almost did it again in the previous game in Safford but quarterback Dexter Waterman was tackled at the 3-yard line on fourth-and-goal from the Safford 8.
Now they’ve done it again.
“For two or three years now, this group has come down to the wire in a lot of key situations and there’s nobody I trust more than our group,” said head coach Bryan Burke.
Payson, which moved up one spot to #11 in the Oct. 25 rankings, led 10-0 through three quarters but the #18 Falcons’ high-scoring offense finally broke through with a pair of TDs in a final quarter that saw the teams combine for 28 points in 12 minutes.
The Falcons went ahead 14-10 on a touchdown with 4:44 remaining.
But senior fullback Ayden Ormand scored his first career touchdown to put Payson ahead to stay on a three-yard run with 2:49 to play.
“Dexter ran it down to the (3) and said, Ayden, you’re running this in,” Ormand said of senior quarterback Dexter Waterman.
“He just gave me full confidence. I took it and he pushed me in. That feeling when they called it a touchdown and having my whole team around me just supporting me — it was surreal. They just needed me to push it in with all those guys blitzing. So, they said, ‘lets give it to our short stocky guy and hope for the best’ and that’s what we did.”
Jimmy Johnson and classmate Devonte Johnson lay on their backs on the field after the game ended, looking up into the night sky and just letting the memories and emotions wash over them.
Devonte Johnson was right next to Jimmy Johnson rushing in on the attempted field goal.
“We came off that line 100% full force and we blocked that kick and returned it and we showed what Payson’s all about,” Devonte Johnson said.
“We both hit the guard and Jimmy came through and blocked the punt. It’s pretty cool. I’m just excited it happened. I knew it was possible, we just had to go out there and get it done.”
Senior kicker Braden Tenney celebrated his 18th birthday by making all three of his extra-point attempts and booting a 24-yard field goal that put the Horns ahead 10-0 midway through the third quarter.
Classmate Caleb Marinelli accounted for the only TD of the first half when he ran for a 14-yard score with 3:09 left in the opening quarter.
Battle of the Beeline
The players knew about the history in this Battle of the Beeline and the kept the trophy for the third consecutive season.
“It’s really special,” said Marinelli. “We got the Beeline Trophy. It’s 11 (Payson wins) to 9 (FH wins) now.”
Marinelli ran for 180 yards in the heartbreaking loss at Safford and said the Longhorns were ready to put that game behind them.
“We shouldn’t have lost that game,” Marinelli said. “Saturday we turned around and started studying for Fountain Hills and I just knew we were going to win.”
Waterman completed 10 of 15 passes for 161 yards, with Ashton catching six passes for 75 yards and Marinelli two for 76 yards.
Marinelli also ran 18 times for 71 yards to spearhead a Payson rushing attack that gained 120 yards on 36 carries. The Falcons had 17 first downs and Payson 11.
Give me a D
The Longhorns limited the Falcons to 83 rushing yards on 29 carries. But Nelson competed 21 of 33 passes for 224 yards and a TD. However, he also threw three interceptions as Payson won the turnover battle 3-0. Ashton, Waterman and junior Sergio Madrid each came away with a pick.
FH was coming off a 44-14 win at Bourgade Catholic. The Falcons had scored at least 40 points in each of their previous four games.
But the Longhorns disrupted the high-powered FH offense all night as they tried for their third shutout of the season before the Falcons finally broke through in the final quarter.
“That is a great offensive team,” Burke said. “They score a lot of points. We knew we had to lock it in defensively.
“We took some chances defensively. They worked out. We sent a lot of pressure and went more man than we ever have in my history as a D coordinator and it panned out. Credit to the kids. Daltin (Stockon) played his tail off. Our whole D line just getting Nelson off his spot and making him scramble.”
Oh, the penalties
Winning the turnover battle 3-0 helped the Longhorns emerge victorious in a penalty-filled game. The teams combined for 38 penalties for 329 yards. Payson drew most of the flags, finishing with an astounding 25 penalties for 213 yards. FH was flagged 13 times for 116 yards. Penalties wiped out two touchdowns for Payson and one for FH.
The Falcons would have tied the score 7-7 with a 27-yard TD pass with 0.9 seconds left in the first half but the play was erased by a holding penalty and FH quarterback Spencer Nelson threw one of his three interceptions on the final play of the half.
A FH player was ejected for throwing a punch on Payson’s kickoff return to open the second half.
Waterman threw what appeared to be an 82-yard scoring pass to Marinelli late in the third quarter. But it was called back when an official either ran into or nearly ran into someone on the Payson sideline after he’d issued a sideline warning earlier. Another penalty erased a 91-yard kick return for a touchdown by senior Wyatt Ashton with 7:57 left in the game.
Burke expects his team to improve in Friday’s regular season finale at Phoenix Christian (1-8).
“It was a physical game,” Burke said. “I didn’t like all the penalties, obviously. In rivalry games like this, there’s a lot of emotions flying. You’ve got to take the good with the bad sometimes.
“We’re gonna clean them up and we’re gonna go 1-0 next week and take care of business in Phoenix.”
3A Metro East standings
Payson is tied with Fountain Hills for second place in the 3A Metro East at 3-1. Chandler Valley Christian carries a 4-0 region record into this week’s finale against Fountain Hills.
Payson has won three straight against the Falcons, who are on shaky ground in their bid for a berth in the 16-team state playoffs. This week’s rankings will be released today.
The Longhorns appear to be a lock to make the playoffs and could earn a favorable first-round matchup with another win this week.
Make that 17 seniors
Brianna Marinelli, the team manager, also was recognized in the pregame senior ceremony. She'll be recognized again in a few months with her fellow senior players on the girls basketball team.