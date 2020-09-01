Go Longhorns!
If all goes as hoped and planned, the Payson athletic fields will soon again ring out with that old, familiar cheer. The Arizona Interscholastic Association has given the OK for high school athletic programs to begin their fall games Sept. 30-Oct. 3.
Leading the game day cheers and singing the “Longhorn Pride” fight song will be, as always, the Payson Longhorn cheerleading squad, last year’s first-place winner in state cheer competition.
Due to the pandemic situation, all Longhorn sports practices were delayed until this past week. But now, the football, soccer, cross-country, golf and cheer squads are back out on the fields, golf courses and streets, training hard for their seasons ahead.
I stopped by and watched a Longhorn cheer team’s practice the other day. Talk about dedication — new cheer coach, Cherri Long, has the girls out on the track at 6 a.m., four days a week, before the sun has even peaked over the eastern horizon.
Said Long, “The first week of cheer practice is our try-out time, to determine our varsity and VJ squads. Then we’ll get into our serious, pre-season practices, but with no tumbling or stunting until Oct. 7, due to COVID-19 guidelines. This may be a rebuilding year for our program, as we have just two seniors returning to the team.”
But, those two Longhorn seniors, Emma Parker and Justice Theisen, have plenty of cheer experience and enthusiasm to lead this year’s squad.
Born and raised in Payson, Emma enters her fourth season as a Longhorn cheerleader. She says that her dance classes, since she was two, have definitely helped her with agility and coordination. Emma enjoys being with her friends at school, making new friends on the cheer team and being a part of the student government at school. Her goal for this year’s cheer squad is to win to the state cheer championship again. Emma plans to attend ASU next fall and major in social work.
By way of Minnesota and Phoenix, Justice moved to Payson in the eighth grade. She enters her third year as a Longhorn cheerleader. Like Emma, she is also a member of STUGO — the high school’s student government team. Her goals for this year’s squad is “for everyone on the team to exceed her individual expectations and for our cheer team to bring out the spirit of the school.” After she graduates, Justice plans to move to Wisconsin for school and major in marine biology.
With leaders like Emma and Justice, it appears that the Longhorn cheer squad is poised for another outstanding year.
Go Longhorns!