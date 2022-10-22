Senior night.
Yes, it was.
Sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: October 22, 2022 @ 2:46 am
Senior night.
Yes, it was.
Payson counts on its seniors to make big plays on the football filed.
And with 16 of them, 12th graders have been key in the Longhorns' strong season.
That continued in the final home game of the year on Friday night as seniors powered Payson to a thrilling 24-14 come-from-behind victory over rival Fountain Hills.
Payson (6-3) led most of the game but Fountain Hills broke through for a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to take a 14-10 lead with 4:44 remaining in its bid to remain unbeaten in the 3A Metro East Region.
However, the Longhorns got a three-yard scoring run from senior Ayden Ormand to go back on top 17-14 with 2:49 remaining and senior Jimmy Johnson blocked a field goal attempt and raced 69 yards for a touchdown with 13.4 seconds left to seal the victory and improve to 3-1 in the 3A Metro East and into a tie for second with the Falcons one game back of Chandler Valley Christian (4-0).
It was a wild fourth quarter with the teams combined for 28 points in a game Payson led 10-0 with 12 minutes remaining.
Senior Caleb Marinelli scored on a 14-yard run to break a scoreless tie with 3:09 left in the opening quarter and senior Braden Tenney booted a 24-yard field goal on his 18th birthday with 5:49 to play in the first half.
Tenney was 3-for-3 kicking extra points.
The #12 Longhorns notched their third straight victory over the #18 Falcons.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click on 'Photo Galleries' header to see a variety of photo galleries
Click on 'Videos' section header to see a variety of new videos
Click heading above to view poll history
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.