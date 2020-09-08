Many people believe you’re only as old as you feel.
And lots of them converging on Payson this week feel much younger than their age.
Thirteen teams from across the state are joining two Payson teams in the annual Payson Senior Softball Classic today through Thursday at Rumsey Park’s Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field and D-Backs Legends Field. There’s even a team from Albuquerque, N.M. participating in the event that features a 57-and-over division and a 67-and-over division. The teams feature both men and women.
“We have a couple of 80-year-old players on a couple of these teams,” said Lou Felix, who manages one of the Payson teams.
“Too many people this age think all that is left is a rocking chair,” Felix said. “That’s not the case if you stay active and play a young man’s game, albeit a bit slower and with accompanying body aches a day or two later.”
Round robin play starts at 8:30 a.m. today and Wednesday, with the final games beginning at 4 p.m. both days.
Bracket tournament play is set for Thursday.