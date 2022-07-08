Victoria Ibarra might manage to limit her resumé to one page.
But she’d probably have to leave off her list of accomplishments on the volleyball court to do that.
Those achievements require their own page.
Now, one of the best players Cameron University has ever produced is taking over as Payson’s new varsity volleyball head coach.
“I’m grateful and excited to step into this new role as the Lady Horns head coach,” Ibarra said. “There is so much talent to work with and such great support from the Longhorn family and community. I’m looking forward to this season.”
Ibarra started for four seasons at Cameron, an NCAA Division II school in Lawton, Okla. and graduated as the Aggies’ all-time career leader in assists with 5,103, including a single-season record 1,464. She ranked second in program history with 66 assists in a match. Ibarra also finished as the school’s all-time leader in assists per match (12) and finished sixth in all-time digs with 1,147.
She was a four-year All-Lone Star Conference honoree and the Co-Freshman of the Year. She also earned All-American Volleyball Association (region) honorable mention. Ibarra was named Lone Star Conference Setter of the Week multiple times.
She was voted to the Lone Star Conference All-Tournament Team.
Ibarra helped the Aggies win Lone Star Conference North Championships in 2003, 2004 and 2006.
Now, she hopes to help guide the Longhorns to success starting this season.
“From my first conversations with coach Ibarra, you get a true sense of her passion for volleyball and helping young ladies reach their full potential on and off the court,” said Payson High School Athletic Director Ryan Scherling.
“Already through the open gyms she has had with the ladies, the energy within the program is at a very high level and I look forward to seeing them have a successful summer and into their fall season.”
Ibarra was born in San Antonio, Texas and grew up in Texas. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio in 2003.
She did spend a few years in Santa Clarita, Calif. where she learned to play volleyball at Hart High School and made her first club team.
She began coaching at her high school while a college student during summer trips home. She lists former Cameron University Hall of Fame Coach Kim Vinson as her biggest coaching influence.
After graduating from Cameron University, she served as an assistant volleyball coach at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. She also has club coaching experience and is wrapping up coaching the Ignite club team in Scottsdale.
She takes over for Kamae Carnes, who stepped down after last season leading the Longhorns.
Payson opens the season at home against Phoenix Northwest Christian on Aug. 30 and hosts the Longhorn Invitational on Sept. 2-3.