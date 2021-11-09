No more last-second game-winning touchdown passes.
No more 19-play, 99-yard game-winning drives capped by another TD pass in the final minute.
After earning the #13 seed in the 16-team AIA 3A State Football Championship with thrilling victories in the final two weeks of the regular season, Payson’s Longhorns ran into a team that ended any chance for a dramatic finish early on Friday night.
Richard Stallworth threw seven touchdown passes to lead #4 Yuma Catholic to a 47-0 first-round win at Yuma Catholic.
Payson’s Zack Ludtke intercepted Stallworth on the first play from scrimmage.
But there weren’t many other highlights for the visitors as the junior quarterback was on target the rest of the night and the YC defense kept Payson off the scoreboard.
Ludtke’s return on the opening interception set the Longhorns up at the YC 44-yard line, but Travis Christianson was stopped a yard short on fourth-and-2 from the 24.
Five plays later, the Shamrocks (10-1) took the lead on the first of seven straight TD drives.
Payson tried to put pressure on him but nothing worked after the first play.
“Their quarterback has got 50 TDs on the season, 100 career TDs,” said Payson head coach Bryan Burke. “The kid was tough. He’s got a big body and is able to take contact. He didn’t get rattled.
“All the credit goes to them. That’s a great team. They’ll go far, but they’ve got a tough one with Round Valley.”
YC hosts #5 Round Valley in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Friday. The winner moves onto the semifinals at Gilbert Campo Verde High on Nov. 20 against the winner of the game between #9 Sabino and #1 Gilbert North American Leadership Academy, which handed YC its only loss, 28-25, on Sept. 17 at ALA.
Pass happyYC throws the ball on most downs and Stallworth showed why, completing 29 of 39 passes for 375 yards and all those scoring strikes. YC ran the ball just 11 times for 41 yards, most of those coming in the final quarter of a game whose outcome had long been decided.
The home team led just 7-0 on Stallworth’s 100th career TD pass with 6:19 left in the first quarter. He threw four more scoring passes in the second quarter to give the home team a 35-0 lead at halftime.
The Shamrocks scored again in the opening minute of the second half and added a seventh TD before the end of the third quarter, which started a running clock.
Payson (6-5) ran 27 times for 59 yards, led by Travis Christianson, who ran eight times for 33 yards. Waterman completed 9 of 16 passes for 54 yards. Wyatt Ashton caught five passes for 38 yards.
Payson fumbled three times, losing two of them.
Counted out
Burke is proud of the way his players played in reaching the playoffs after a 4-1 start turned into a 4-4 record. They scored with 0.9 seconds remaining in a 32-30 win at Winslow and beat rival Blue Ridge 27-26 with a TD with 29 seconds to play.
“There’s a lot of guys that ruled us out and counted us out,” Burke said. “We were 4-4 and it didn’t look good and we were dropping and we had to win out and our kids did that in the last seconds two weeks in row. And our kids played tough (against YC).”
He hopes his players realize how impressive just making the 3A playoffs is.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of of these kids,” Burke said. “I wanted them to celebrate the season with a lot of teams going home (before the playoffs). To make our playoffs that’s impressive. We had our all-region meeting last week and all the 3A East coaches were talking about how it would probably be easier to win a region in 4A than 3A right now.”