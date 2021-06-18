Three weeks ago Claudia Bullard sank the first hole-in-one for Payson Women’s Golf Association members to claim a prize pot that had been building since the last PWGA member aced a hole five years earlier.
Well, Shari Cody made sure there wasn’t another five-year drought.
Cody aced the #14 hole at Payson Golf Club during PWGA play on June 8 to win $70 three weeks after Bullard claimed more than $300 for her hole-in-one.
Ann Adams and Debbie Nichols witnessed the shot.
Cody was also closest to the pin on #8 (28 feet 8 inches). Nichols was closest to the pin on #17 (5-5½).
The PWGA plays every Tuesday morning and is always looking for new members. Stop by the PGC Pro Shop for more information.