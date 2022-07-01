Robert Mavis started bringing schools from around the state to Payson for a summer boys basketball tournament before his first season as Payson High’s varsity boys basketball head coach last year.
Mavis brought in 10 varsity boys teams and six junior varsity teams for the Second Annual Longhorn Summer Shootout on June 23-25.
The tournament gives his players a chance to gain experience and it also raises money to help pay for team lodging and entry fees in tournaments they participate in each season.
“I believe the fellas gained some good experience and confidence and you can see it in their game,” Mavis said following this year’s tournament at Wilson Dome and the high school gym.
Payson fielded a varsity team and two JV teams.
The Longhorns went 2-2 in pool play to finish third among five teams in one of the two varsity pools.
Payson beat Page and Scottsdale Cicero Prep and lost to 6A Tucson Magnet’s Red Team and Arizona Lutheran in pool play before falling to Phoenix Christian in bracket play.
Yuma Catholic beat Phoenix Christian in the bracket championship game to finish 8-0 in the tournament.
The varsity tournament included Payson, Yuma Catholic, Phoenix Christian, Gilbert Learning Foundation (LFPA) and Performing Arts School, two Tucson Magnet teams, Arizona Lutheran, Page, Camp Verde and Cicero Prep.
LFPA won the JV bracket, which featured six teams. Payson had two teams in that bracket, joining LFPA, Kingman Academy, St. John Paul II and Page.
One Payson team went 3-1 in pool play to finish third then reached the bracket semifinals before falling in a competitive 54-47 game to LFPA.
Proceeds from the tournament help the PHS boys basketball program pay for lodging and entry fees to various tournaments the team participates in during the season.