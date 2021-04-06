Blowouts.
Payson’s softball team knows all about them.
The Longhorns dominated their first seven games this season, outscoring opponents 82-2 with six shutouts.
They got a taste of what it’s been like for their foes with an 11-0 five-inning loss at 2A power Benson (4-0) on Saturday, April 3.
Raci Miranda’s dominant pitching and powerful bat have keyed the strong start that makes a roster dominated by youth in the conversation of contenders for the 3A state championship. The Cal State Fullerton-bound senior’s importance to a team featuring just three seniors showed as she missed the Saturday, April 3 game at Benson with a personal obligation that took her out of state for the weekend.
She plans to be back this week as the Longhorns return to 3A East Region action with a pair of games against rival Show Low. They play at home at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7 following a Monday, April 5 game in the White Mountains.
The Cougars carry a 6-0 record into the week and the teams are tied for first in the 3A East with Snowflake (8-1) at 4-0.
Benson claimed back-to-back 2A state titles in 2017-18 before losing in the championship game to Camp Verde in 2019. Last year’s state tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Benson also claimed 2A titles in 2006, 2008 and 2011 and finished second in 2010.
The Longhorns (7-1) close a three-game week with a non-region game against Camp Verde at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10. The Cowboys have struggled this season, winning just one of their five games. Payson beat them 11-0 in the season opener at Camp Verde on March 22.
Payson 11, Blue Ridge 0 (5)Miranda fired a five-inning one-hitter as the Longhorns improved to 4-0 in 3A East play and 7-0 overall with a victory at home over the Yellow Jackets on Thursday, April 1. She struck out 11 and walked none.
Miranda also homered and drove in two.
Rebekah Rice delivered two of Payson’s nine hits and added two RBI. Kayde Johnson doubled and singled.
The Longhorns won 16-0 at Blue Ridge two days earlier.
Benson 11, Payson 0 (5)Missy Chiccino and Rayn Romero had Payson’s only hits against Emily Darwin as the Longhorns suffered their first loss after opening with seven consecutive victories.
Darwin also belted a pair of home runs and drove in five. Celina Wilharm had four of the Bobcats’ 11 hits and four RBI.