Payson’s shorthanded wrestling team went 1-2 in a four-team match at Snowflake on Dec. 14.
The Longhorns were hurt by the absence of senior Jimmy Johnson at 190 pounds. It’s possible and even likely that Payson would have won all three matches had he been healthy.
Payson beat Queen Creek American Leadership Academy 46-27, lost a tie 39-39 battle with Snowflake decided in the Lobos’ favor on the ninth tiebreaker, most near fall points, 13-9. The Longhorns then lost to Holbrook 45-36.
Gage Palace went 3-0 with three pins at 126 to lead the Longhorns.
Samuel Hogue (106), Braylon Keith (120), Bert Scheer (132), Lucas Lee (138), Ayden Ormand (165), Sal Sellis (175), Carlos Rodriguez (215) and Caleb Osier (285) all went 2-1.
The Snowflake battle couldn’t have been any closer as both teams won seven weights. Snowflake had four pins and won at two other weights by forfeit with one victory by decision.
Payson won by four pins, two forfeits and one decision.
The Longhorn pins came from Palace, Scheer, Ignacio Rodriguez (144) and Clayton Fitzhugh (150). Lucas Lee (138) and Ayden Ormand (165) won by forfeit and Sal Sellis (175) won by decision.
The Lobos jumped out to an 18-0 lead with two pins and a forfeit at the three lightest weights. But the Longhorns stampeded back to go 7-1 in the next eight weights to take a 39-24 lead. Payson reeled off five consecutive victories from 126-150 to go ahead 30-18.
Palace pinned Isaac Johnson in 1:13 at 126 to put Payson on the board. Scheer pinned Trip Whiting in 3:34 at 132. Lucas Lee won by forfeit at 138. Ignacio Rodriguez pinned Caiden Talley in 1:28 at 144 and Clayton Fitzhugh needed just 38 seconds to put Payson ahead by a dozen points at 150 with six matches remaining.
A James Stradling pin at 157 stopped the bleeding for Snowflake, but Ayden Ormand’s forfeit win at 165 and Sal Sellis’ 9-5 decision over Brent White at 175 put the Longhorns up by 15 points with three weights remaining.
However, the Lobos won by forfeit at 190, by pin at 215 and Braden LaDuke escaped with a 4-3 decision at 285 to tie the score, sending it to the tiebreaker format.
The teams remained deadlocked after the first eight tiebreakers before Snowflake prevailed on the ninth tiebreaker.