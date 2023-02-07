Girls basketball region championships and Show Low don’t usually belong in the same sentence.
Well, these Cougars want to write a new chapter in the program’s history book.
Show Low beat two-time defending 3A East champion Snowflake 42-35 at Show Low on Friday night to create a three-team logjam atop the region with two games remaining.
The #11 (Feb. 3 3A rankings) Cougars snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Lobos to improve to 19-9 overall and pull into a first-place tie in the 3A East with #15 Snowflake and #8 Winslow at 6-2.
It was just the latest streak-buster for Show Low. The Cougars ended a 21-game losing streak against Holbrook dating back 16 years with a 32-27 victory at home on January 13. The Cougars beat the Roadrunners again 61-47 in Holbrook on January 31. Show Low hadn’t beaten Holbrook before this season since a 59-40 triumph at Show Low on December 11, 2007.
“These girls are kind of trying to rewrite the narrative and it’s a lot of fun,” said first-year head coach Christie Francis.
They celebrated a bit after beating the Lobos for the first time since 2019, but by Saturday morning, they did their best to put all the congratulatory texts and thoughts Francis is receiving behind them and work on winning Wednesday’s game at Blue Ridge.
“I share all that with the players in our locker room, but we’re trying to remain focused,” Francis said. “We have high expectations of ourselves and we try not to get caught up in it.”
Show Low closes the season with a home game against Winslow on Thursday that could decide the region championship.
The Cougars (19-9 overall, 12-5 ranking games) likely need to win both games to claim a rare region crown.
If Show Low wins both games and Snowflake wins home games against Holbrook (3-5 3A East) on Wednesday and Blue Ridge (3-5 3A East) on Thursday, the Lobos and Cougars would wind up in a tie for first place. In that case, the teams would logically share the title, but the AIA uses a convoluted tiebreaker system that would leave Show Low as the champion if both teams finished tied because of a better record in 3A games.
But you won’t catch the Cougars thinking about all those scenarios. They are focused on Blue Ridge because they know none of that happens if they don’t beat the Yellow Jackets, who are fighting for a state tournament berth themselves.
Winslow (11-6 ranking games) plays at home against Payson (0-8 3A East) on Wednesday before facing the Cougars.
Francis said Jacci Tinkel, who formerly coached the team, and Dave Moore have been critical in the team’s success this season, along with the players.
In the Cougars’ first win over Snowflake since a 29-26 victory at Snowflake on January 18, 2019, Show Low avenged a 38-37 January 20 loss at Snowflake. Makenzie Kulish scored 13 points and came away with four steals and Raquel Wilson added eight points, seven rebounds, five steals and five assists. Grace Moore chipped in seven points.
But it’s been a real team effort this season for the Cougars.
Kinzee Brogan scored 12 points and Alivia Schneider eight to lead Snowflake.