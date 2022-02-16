The No. 19 Longhorns outscored No. 14 Show Low 22-14 in the third quarter to take charge of a tight game and held on for a 57-51 boys basketball victory at Show Low in the opening round of the 3A state tournament on Wednesday night.
Jeremy Chavez scored 13 points and Jack O’Grady 12 points to pace a balanced offense that featured seven players with six or more points.
The Longhorns advance to the second round to play at No. 3 Camp Verde at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Connor Hatch chipped in eight points for the Longhorns (18-12), who beat the Cougars for the first time in three meetings this season.
Gary Bingham opened the third quarter by sinking the first shot to tie the game 26-26 and O’Grady followed by draining a three-point field goal after the junior led Payson with nine points in the first half.
It was one of four Payson treys in the quarter, with Chavez adding one and Connor Hatch two. The first of two triples by Hatch in the third quarter broke a 29-29 tie and put the visitors ahead to stay 1:24 into the second half.
Easton Redford had a three-pointer in the second quarter for Payson and finished with six points. Anderson Hatch scored four of his six points in the final quarter and Bingham scored four of his six points in the second half.
Dexter Waterman also scored six points, all in the first half.
Payson made 10 of 15 free throws. Show Low was 8 of 11 at the foul line.
Cougar Cooke scored a game-high 23 points to lead Show Low, which went 8-for-11 at the foul line.